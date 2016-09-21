Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in irssi



--===============7483171115053146480==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4"

Content-Disposition: inline





--u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3086-1

September 21, 2016



irssi vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Irssi could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network

traffic.



Software Description:

- irssi: terminal based IRC client



Details:



Gabriel Campana and Adrien Guinet discovered that the format parsing code

in Irssi did not properly verify 24bit color codes. A remote attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-7044)



Gabriel Campana and Adrien Guinet discovered that a buffer overflow existed

in the format parsing code in Irssi. A remote attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-7045)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

irssi 0.8.19-1ubuntu1.2



After a standard system update you need to restart Irssi to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3086-1

CVE-2016-7044, CVE-2016-7045



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.19-1ubuntu1.2





--u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJX4tyJAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0VkoP/1J/BIA/06EMzrQNNL++vuLW

q7s+341PCOuEecX44gisGM39wb4hCdDot2Edzi5Es718Zo8mZMQDFDSgp7bmVvza

DUdAsnNz2f7+hOcUtLlQf3TMXW5QQ26GfmOS7+Ovd+9tES9tkrbS3b1ht4w6X9ul

ZEe8W0iHIGMjGoth28GmvRIxbfGOrs8uRwumBRD30aFWjrqTzJBpHgepmn8uE73y

xLS6yacdiyrS1HnGmjvYN8VMqmc3ujjtGXHmGTTvTLh7J6J8ftPujZ6hNJ1bKcOh

gZwN6tVZfCaGbfw7nAIQJ2t7goERhm5SjDJqmxgS2Z+LJZBqOQ+lz964xeehkSHx

9VI/r3GzmIs4B/DCOzSz9w+r89HC6sZbf+vM9/RZMk4ld5omT4yBc+r9sHff1MWo

LKp+qEph+XbYiZebMf7z3YDTkJVeWW/qu4pdzB8/eMUoq0VYrGbSnRdy7BXaSlOj

arnIr/NsEfw/mADQMNav50yCYButXd1He75uYcyWxEuPVMYyTODaNy/SkSrM3Aw8

VQsN0c1sS07i1fYOjUrUkVne6Bzkq2DVnjvt1xI5mf2P2NdmQ1Xy7lKZJ/1ZyKGa

8S0v0Is1pzhqwc1U4rcUdHW14gQUXv6uwuffX0Tk8mlTihb3q44oUaNflNN2fUQQ

lX0C2yjryM5Vawe8pdBl

=17Ne

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4--





--===============7483171115053146480==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============7483171115053146480==--

