
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in irssi
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in irssi
ID:
|USN-3086-1
Distribution:
|Ubuntu
Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum:
|Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:16
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7045
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7044

Originalnachricht

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3086-1
September 21, 2016
irssi vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Irssi could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.
Software Description:
- irssi: terminal based IRC client
Details:
Gabriel Campana and Adrien Guinet discovered that the format parsing code
in Irssi did not properly verify 24bit color codes. A remote attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-7044)
Gabriel Campana and Adrien Guinet discovered that a buffer overflow existed
in the format parsing code in Irssi. A remote attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-7045)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
irssi 0.8.19-1ubuntu1.2
After a standard system update you need to restart Irssi to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3086-1
CVE-2016-7044, CVE-2016-7045
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.19-1ubuntu1.2

