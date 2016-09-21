Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in irssi
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in irssi
ID: USN-3086-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7045
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7044

Originalnachricht

 

--===============7483171115053146480==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4"
Content-Disposition: inline


--u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3086-1
September 21, 2016

irssi vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Irssi could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.

Software Description:
- irssi: terminal based IRC client

Details:

Gabriel Campana and Adrien Guinet discovered that the format parsing code
in Irssi did not properly verify 24bit color codes. A remote attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-7044)

Gabriel Campana and Adrien Guinet discovered that a buffer overflow existed
in the format parsing code in Irssi. A remote attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-7045)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  irssi                           0.8.19-1ubuntu1.2

After a standard system update you need to restart Irssi to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3086-1
  CVE-2016-7044, CVE-2016-7045

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.19-1ubuntu1.2


--u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=17Ne
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--u/L2/WlOHZg+YGU4--


--===============7483171115053146480==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============7483171115053146480==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
GTK + 3.22 er­scheint mit Lang­zeit­sup­port

2
Deutsch­lan­d: Open-Ac­ces­s-S­tra­te­gie für öf­fent­lich ge­för­der­te Pro­jek­te

0
CouchDB 2.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

0
Way­land 1.12 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
An­ony­mi­sie­rungs­-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on Tails 2.6 mit Tor-Brow­ser 6.0.5 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on kün­digt kos­ten­lo­sen OpenSt­ack-Kurs an

8
Fi­re­fox 49 bringt Elec­tro­ly­sis für wei­te­re Tes­ter

11
Opera 40 mit kos­ten­lo­sem VPN

10
OTA-13 für Ubu­ntu Touch wird aus­ge­rollt

4
Li­zenz­änd­e­rung für LLVM vor­ge­schla­gen
 
Werbung