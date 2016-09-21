Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

Name : jasper Product : Fedora 23 Version : 1.900.1 Release : 34.fc23 URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/ Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1 Description : This package contains an implementation of the image compression standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and from the JP2 and JPC formats.
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use su -c 'yum update jasper' at the command line. For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum", available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.