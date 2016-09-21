Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-bbecf64af4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1867
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2116
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5203
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5221
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1577

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 1.900.1
Release     : 34.fc23
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fix broken ABI  ----  Security fix for CVE-2015-5203, CVE-2015-5221,
CVE-2016-1867, CVE-2016-1577 and CVE-2016-2116.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1314472 - CVE-2016-2116 jasper: Memory leak in
 jas_iccprof_createfrombuf causing memory consumption
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1314472
  [ 2 ] Bug #1314466 - CVE-2016-1577 jasper: Double free vulnerability in
 jas_iccattrval_destroy
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1314466
  [ 3 ] Bug #1298135 - CVE-2016-1867 jasper: out-of-bounds read in the
 jpc_pi_nextcprl() function
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1298135
  [ 4 ] Bug #1255710 - CVE-2015-5221 jasper: Use-after-free and double-free
 flaws in Jasper JPEG-2000 library
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1255710
  [ 5 ] Bug #1254242 - CVE-2015-5203 jasper: double free in
 jasper_image_stop_load()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1254242
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
