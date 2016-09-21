Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in drupal7-panels

Name : drupal7-panels

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 3.7

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://drupal.org/project/panels

Summary : Allows a site administrator to create customized layouts

Description :

The Panels module allows a site administrator to create customized layouts for

multiple uses. At its core it is a drag and drop content manager that lets you

visually design a layout and place content within that layout. Integration with

other systems allows you to create nodes that use this, landing pages that use

this, and even override system pages such as taxonomy and the node page so that

you can customize the layout of your site with very fine grained permissions.



This package provides the following Drupal modules:

* panels

* panels_ipe

* panels_mini

* panels_node

* i18n_panels



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- [7.x-3.6](https://www.drupal.org/project/panels/releases/7.x-3.6) -

[7.x-3.7](https://www.drupal.org/project/panels/releases/7.x-3.7) - [Panels

- Critical - Multiple Vulnerabilities - SA-

CONTRIB-2016-047](https://www.drupal.org/node/2785631)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1370663 - drupal7-panels-3.7 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370663

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update drupal7-panels' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

