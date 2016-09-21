Login

Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in drupal7-google_analytics
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in drupal7-google_analytics
ID: FEDORA-2016-a3cc693fba
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:23
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1366068

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : drupal7-google_analytics
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 2.3
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://drupal.org/project/google_analytics
Summary     : Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your
 website
Description :
Adds the Google Analytics web statistics tracking system to your website.

This package provides the following Drupal module:
* googleanalytics

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* [7.x-2.3](https://www.drupal.org/project/google_analytics/releases/7.x-2.3)
* [Google Analytics - Moderately Critical - Cross Site Scripting - SA-
CONTRIB-2016-042](https://www.drupal.org/node/2782023)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1366068 - drupal7-google_analytics-2.3 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1366068
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update drupal7-google_analytics' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
