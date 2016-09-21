Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in php-horde-Horde-Text-Filter

Name : php-horde-Horde-Text-Filter

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.3.5

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://pear.horde.org/

Summary : Horde Text Filter API

Description :

Common methods for fitering and converting text.



**Horde_Text_Filter 2.3.5** * [jan] SECURITY: Fix XSS via data:text/html

content of form action and xlink attributes (Reported by Liuzhu).

[ 1 ] Bug #1375481 - php-horde: XSS with data:html links and form actions

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375481

