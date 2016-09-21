|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in php-horde-Horde-Text-Filter
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in php-horde-Horde-Text-Filter
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-084620f386
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:24
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375481
Originalnachricht
Name : php-horde-Horde-Text-Filter
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 2.3.5
Release : 1.fc23
URL : http://pear.horde.org/
Summary : Horde Text Filter API
Description :
Common methods for fitering and converting text.
Update Information:
**Horde_Text_Filter 2.3.5** * [jan] SECURITY: Fix XSS via data:text/html
content of form action and xlink attributes (Reported by Liuzhu).
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375481 - php-horde: XSS with data:html links and form actions
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375481
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-horde-Horde-Text-Filter' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
