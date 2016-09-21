|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in php-horde-Horde-Mime-Viewer
|Cross-Site Scripting in php-horde-Horde-Mime-Viewer
|FEDORA-2016-a506d298bf
|Fedora
|Fedora 23
|Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:25
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375485
Originalnachricht
Name : php-horde-Horde-Mime-Viewer
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 2.2.1
Release : 1.fc23
URL : http://pear.horde.org
Summary : Horde MIME Viewer Library
Description :
Provides rendering drivers for MIME data.
Update Information:
**Horde_Mime_Viewer 2.2.1** * [jan] SECURITY: Don't render SVG images in
the
browser to avoid XSS attacks (Reported by Dawid Gounski via Beyond
Security's
SecuriTeam Secure Disclosure program).
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375485 - php-horde: XSS vulnerability via SVG images
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375485
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-horde-Horde-Mime-Viewer' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
