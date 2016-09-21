Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in php-horde-Horde-Mime-Viewer

Name : php-horde-Horde-Mime-Viewer

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.2.1

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://pear.horde.org

Summary : Horde MIME Viewer Library

Description :

Provides rendering drivers for MIME data.



**Horde_Mime_Viewer 2.2.1** * [jan] SECURITY: Don't render SVG images in

the

browser to avoid XSS attacks (Reported by Dawid Gounski via Beyond

Security's

SecuriTeam Secure Disclosure program).

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375485 - php-horde: XSS vulnerability via SVG images

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375485

