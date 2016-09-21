Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat

Name : nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.2.0

Release : 2.fc23

URL : https://github.com/mathiasbynens/String.prototype.repeat.git

Summary : A robust & optimized `String.prototype.repeat` polyfill

Description :

A robust & optimized `String.prototype.repeat` polyfill, based on the

ECMAScript 6 specification.



Update for security reasons

