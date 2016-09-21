Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat
ID: FEDORA-2016-aa394a130e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mi, 21. September 2016, 23:26
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 0.2.0
Release     : 2.fc23
URL         : https://github.com/mathiasbynens/String.prototype.repeat.git
Summary     : A robust & optimized `String.prototype.repeat` polyfill
Description :
A robust & optimized `String.prototype.repeat` polyfill, based on the
ECMAScript 6 specification.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update for security reasons
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat' at the
 command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
