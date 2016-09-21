|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat
Originalnachricht
|
Name : nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 0.2.0
Release : 2.fc23
URL : https://github.com/mathiasbynens/String.prototype.repeat.git
Summary : A robust & optimized `String.prototype.repeat` polyfill
Description :
A robust & optimized `String.prototype.repeat` polyfill, based on the
ECMAScript 6 specification.
Update Information:
Update for security reasons
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update nodejs-string-dot-prototype-dot-repeat' at the
command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|