|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin
|ID:
|SSA:2016-266-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1
|Datum:
|Fr, 23. September 2016, 07:34
|Referenzen:
|https://www.pidgin.im/news/security/
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] pidgin (SSA:2016-266-02)
New pidgin packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, and
14.1 to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.
NOTE: These packages provide updates to pidgin-2.11.0, since the previous
version was mistakenly reissued for Slackware 13.0 - 14.1. Sorry!
This release fixes bugs and security issues.
For more information, see:
https://www.pidgin.im/news/security/
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
ee628d99e71d52e3e6da410170536dc0 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
5f7100bb70bbd97d4939f946be2ac7cb pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
fa315fc826cbe7ab3744659153c7cdad pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
37dc9e8e7d81a51d2b1683b597404236 pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
50af9b6ff1b39739a934fef76b229fd7 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
dfe4b02962e9237a5aea7a1cfdccaedf pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
4b1deb11729812419ea7a943ccd67339 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
a92613a3a40becc3b0001bfd4c5175f5 pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
36f4a612d50e48e720e4b4b7480c2186 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
b57e149ec125fee76d75bfbc03065fa7 pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|