Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin
ID: SSA:2016-266-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1
Datum: Fr, 23. September 2016, 07:34
Referenzen: https://www.pidgin.im/news/security/

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  pidgin (SSA:2016-266-02)

New pidgin packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, and
14.1 to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz:  Upgraded.
  NOTE:  These packages provide updates to pidgin-2.11.0, since the previous
  version was mistakenly reissued for Slackware 13.0 - 14.1.  Sorry!
  This release fixes bugs and security issues.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.pidgin.im/news/security/
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
ee628d99e71d52e3e6da410170536dc0  pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
5f7100bb70bbd97d4939f946be2ac7cb  pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
fa315fc826cbe7ab3744659153c7cdad  pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
37dc9e8e7d81a51d2b1683b597404236  pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
50af9b6ff1b39739a934fef76b229fd7  pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
dfe4b02962e9237a5aea7a1cfdccaedf  pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
4b1deb11729812419ea7a943ccd67339  pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
a92613a3a40becc3b0001bfd4c5175f5  pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
36f4a612d50e48e720e4b4b7480c2186  pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
b57e149ec125fee76d75bfbc03065fa7  pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlfkJcAACgkQakRjwEAQIjMe2ACeMWkc+h3PwuZ6VrLQX/z8dh3k
X5kAniMgpT99yhSbDOtwIF4V6TlTG/zk
=wO0m
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

12
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen

5
Di­gi­kam 5.2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

1
LxQt 0.11 er­schie­nen

1
»War­ham­mer 40000: Dawn of War II« kommt für Linux

3
ownC­loud 9.1 En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht

24
Ca­t­an­za­ro: Re­geln für vor­in­stal­lier­te Gnome 3.22-An­wen­dun­gen

0
»Zom­bie Night Ter­ror« für Linux frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Le­t's En­crypt legt seine Kos­ten offen

40
Kein Linux auf Le­no­vo-Lap­tops

0
De­bi­an stimmt er­neut über Ver­öf­fent­li­chung der pri­va­ten Mai­ling­lis­te ab
 
Werbung