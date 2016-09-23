Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] pidgin (SSA:2016-266-02)



New pidgin packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, and

14.1 to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.

NOTE: These packages provide updates to pidgin-2.11.0, since the previous

version was mistakenly reissued for Slackware 13.0 - 14.1. Sorry!

This release fixes bugs and security issues.

For more information, see:

https://www.pidgin.im/news/security/

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

ee628d99e71d52e3e6da410170536dc0 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

5f7100bb70bbd97d4939f946be2ac7cb pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

fa315fc826cbe7ab3744659153c7cdad pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

37dc9e8e7d81a51d2b1683b597404236 pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

50af9b6ff1b39739a934fef76b229fd7 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

dfe4b02962e9237a5aea7a1cfdccaedf pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

4b1deb11729812419ea7a943ccd67339 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

a92613a3a40becc3b0001bfd4c5175f5 pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

36f4a612d50e48e720e4b4b7480c2186 pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

b57e149ec125fee76d75bfbc03065fa7 pidgin-2.11.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg pidgin-2.11.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlfkJcAACgkQakRjwEAQIjMe2ACeMWkc+h3PwuZ6VrLQX/z8dh3k

X5kAniMgpT99yhSbDOtwIF4V6TlTG/zk

=wO0m

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

