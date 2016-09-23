|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shiro
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shiro
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-744df45727
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 23. September 2016, 07:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6802
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : shiro
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.3.2
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://shiro.apache.org/
Summary : A powerful and flexible open-source security framework
Description :
Apache Shiro is a powerful and flexible open-source security framework that
cleanly handles authentication, authorization, enterprise session management,
single sign-on and cryptography services.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
update to 1.3.2, security fix for CVE-2016-6802
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375884 - CVE-2016-6802 Apache Shiro: Security servlet filters
bypass
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375884
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update shiro' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|