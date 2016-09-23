Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in distribution-gpg-keys

Name : distribution-gpg-keys

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.7

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://github.com/xsuchy/distribution-gpg-keys

Summary : GPG keys of various Linux distributions

Description :

GPG keys used by various Linux distributions to sign packages.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



* Security fix for CVE-2016-6299 * Additionally GPG key for Mageia has been

renamed

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375490 - CVE-2016-6299 mock: privilige escalation via mock-scm

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375490

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update distribution-gpg-keys' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

