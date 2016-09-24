Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3675-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 23, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : imagemagick

CVE ID : not yet available

Debian Bug : 836776 836172 836171



This updates fixes several vulnerabilities in imagemagick: Various memory

handling problems and cases of missing or incomplete input sanitising

may result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if

malformed SIXEL, PDB, MAP, SGI, TIFF and CALS files are processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 8:6.8.9.9-5+deb8u5.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems will be fixed soon.



We recommend that you upgrade your imagemagick packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

