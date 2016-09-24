|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|DSA-3675-1
|Debian
|Debian jessie
|Sa, 24. September 2016, 09:07
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3675-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 23, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : imagemagick
CVE ID : not yet available
Debian Bug : 836776 836172 836171
This updates fixes several vulnerabilities in imagemagick: Various memory
handling problems and cases of missing or incomplete input sanitising
may result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if
malformed SIXEL, PDB, MAP, SGI, TIFF and CALS files are processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 8:6.8.9.9-5+deb8u5.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems will be fixed soon.
We recommend that you upgrade your imagemagick packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
