Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Name : firefox

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 49.0

Release : 2.fc25

URL : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/

Summary : Mozilla Firefox Web browser

Description :

Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards

compliance, performance and portability.



Update Information:



- New upstream version (49.0)

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update firefox' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

