Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2368-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Sa, 24. September 2016, 23:07
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2368-1
Rating:             important
References:         #999701 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2827 CVE-2016-5256 CVE-2016-5257
                    CVE-2016-5270 CVE-2016-5271 CVE-2016-5272
                    CVE-2016-5273 CVE-2016-5274 CVE-2016-5275
                    CVE-2016-5276 CVE-2016-5277 CVE-2016-5278
                    CVE-2016-5279 CVE-2016-5280 CVE-2016-5281
                    CVE-2016-5282 CVE-2016-5283 CVE-2016-5284
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for MozillaFirefox and mozilla-nss fixes the following issues:

   MozillaFirefox was updated to version 49.0 (boo#999701)
   - New features
     * Updated Firefox Login Manager to allow HTTPS pages to use saved HTTP
       logins.
     * Added features to Reader Mode that make it easier on the eyes and the
       ears
     * Improved video performance for users on systems that support SSE3
       without hardware acceleration
     * Added context menu controls to HTML5 audio and video that let users
       loops files or play files at 1.25x speed
     * Improvements in about:memory reports for tracking font memory usage
   - Security related fixes
     * MFSA 2016-85 CVE-2016-2827 (bmo#1289085) - Out-of-bounds read in
       mozilla::net::IsValidReferrerPolicy CVE-2016-5270 (bmo#1291016) -
       Heap-buffer-overflow in nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString
       CVE-2016-5271 (bmo#1288946) - Out-of-bounds read in
       PropertyProvider::GetSpacingInternal CVE-2016-5272 (bmo#1297934) - Bad
       cast in nsImageGeometryMixin CVE-2016-5273 (bmo#1280387) - crash in
       mozilla::a11y::HyperTextAccessible::GetChildOffset CVE-2016-5276
       (bmo#1287721) - Heap-use-after-free in
       mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList CVE-2016-5274
       (bmo#1282076) - use-after-free in nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState
       CVE-2016-5277 (bmo#1291665) - Heap-use-after-free in
       nsRefreshDriver::Tick CVE-2016-5275 (bmo#1287316) -
       global-buffer-overflow in
       mozilla::gfx::FilterSupport::ComputeSourceNeededRegions CVE-2016-5278
       (bmo#1294677) - Heap-buffer-overflow in nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame
       CVE-2016-5279 (bmo#1249522) - Full local path of files is available to
       web pages after drag and drop CVE-2016-5280 (bmo#1289970) -
       Use-after-free in
       mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap
       CVE-2016-5281 (bmo#1284690) - use-after-free in DOMSVGLength
       CVE-2016-5282 (bmo#932335) - Don't allow content to request favicons
       from non-whitelisted schemes CVE-2016-5283 (bmo#928187) - <iframe
 src>
       fragment timing attack can reveal cross-origin data CVE-2016-5284
       (bmo#1303127) - Add-on update site certificate pin expiration
       CVE-2016-5256 - Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 49 CVE-2016-5257 -
       Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 49 and Firefox ESR 45.4
   - requires NSS 3.25

   - Mozilla Firefox 48.0.2:
     * Mitigate a startup crash issue caused on Windows (bmo#1291738)

   mozilla-nss was updated to NSS 3.25. New functionality:
     * Implemented DHE key agreement for TLS 1.3
     * Added support for ChaCha with TLS 1.3
     * Added support for TLS 1.2 ciphersuites that use SHA384 as the PRF
     * In previous versions, when using client authentication with TLS 1.2,
       NSS only supported certificate_verify messages that used the same
       signature hash algorithm as used by the PRF. This limitation has been
       removed.
     * Several functions have been added to the public API of the NSS
       Cryptoki Framework. New functions:
     * NSSCKFWSlot_GetSlotID
     * NSSCKFWSession_GetFWSlot
     * NSSCKFWInstance_DestroySessionHandle
     * NSSCKFWInstance_FindSessionHandle Notable changes:
     * An SSL socket can no longer be configured to allow both TLS 1.3 and
       SSLv3
     * Regression fix: NSS no longer reports a failure if an application
       attempts to disable the SSLv2 protocol.
     * The list of trusted CA certificates has been updated to version 2.8
     * The following CA certificate was Removed Sonera Class1 CA
     * The following CA certificates were Added Hellenic Academic and
       Research Institutions RootCA 2015 Hellenic Academic and Research
       Institutions ECC RootCA 2015 Certplus Root CA G1 Certplus Root CA G2
       OpenTrust Root CA G1 OpenTrust Root CA G2 OpenTrust Root CA G3


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1119=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1119=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0-33.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0-33.1
      libfreebl3-3.25-29.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.25-29.1
      libsoftokn3-3.25-29.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.25-29.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.25-29.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-29.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.25-29.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.25-29.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-29.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0-80.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0-80.1
      libfreebl3-3.25-46.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.25-46.1
      libsoftokn3-3.25-46.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.25-46.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.25-46.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-46.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.25-46.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.25-46.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.25-46.1


References:

