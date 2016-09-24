Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in unadf
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in unadf
ID: DSA-3676-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian wheezy, Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 24. September 2016, 23:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1243
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1244

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3676-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                            Luciano Bello
September 24, 2016                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : unadf
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-1243 CVE-2016-1244
Debian Bug     : 838248

Tuomas Räsänen discovered two vulnerabilities in unADF, a tool to extract
files from an Amiga Disk File dump (.adf):

CVE-2016-1243

    A stack buffer overflow in the function extractTree() might allow an
    attacker, with control on the content of a ADF file, to execute
    arbitrary code with the privileges of the program execution.

CVE-2016-1244

    The unADF extractor creates the path in the destination via a mkdir
    in a system() call. Since there was no sanitization on the input of
    the filenames, an attacker can directly inject code in the pathnames
    of archived directories in an ADF file.
 
For the oldstable distribution (wheezy), these problems have been fixed
in version 0.7.11a-3+deb7u1.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.7.11a-3+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.7.11a-4.

We recommend that you upgrade your unadf packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
