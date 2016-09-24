|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in unadf
|Zwei Probleme in unadf
|DSA-3676-1
|Debian
|Debian sid, Debian wheezy, Debian jessie
|Sa, 24. September 2016, 23:06
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1243
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1244
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3676-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello
September 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : unadf
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1243 CVE-2016-1244
Debian Bug : 838248
Tuomas Räsänen discovered two vulnerabilities in unADF, a tool to extract
files from an Amiga Disk File dump (.adf):
CVE-2016-1243
A stack buffer overflow in the function extractTree() might allow an
attacker, with control on the content of a ADF file, to execute
arbitrary code with the privileges of the program execution.
CVE-2016-1244
The unADF extractor creates the path in the destination via a mkdir
in a system() call. Since there was no sanitization on the input of
the filenames, an attacker can directly inject code in the pathnames
of archived directories in an ADF file.
For the oldstable distribution (wheezy), these problems have been fixed
in version 0.7.11a-3+deb7u1.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.7.11a-3+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.7.11a-4.
We recommend that you upgrade your unadf packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
