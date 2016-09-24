Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in unadf

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3676-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello

September 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : unadf

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1243 CVE-2016-1244

Debian Bug : 838248



Tuomas Räsänen discovered two vulnerabilities in unADF, a tool to extract

files from an Amiga Disk File dump (.adf):



CVE-2016-1243



A stack buffer overflow in the function extractTree() might allow an

attacker, with control on the content of a ADF file, to execute

arbitrary code with the privileges of the program execution.



CVE-2016-1244



The unADF extractor creates the path in the destination via a mkdir

in a system() call. Since there was no sanitization on the input of

the filenames, an attacker can directly inject code in the pathnames

of archived directories in an ADF file.



For the oldstable distribution (wheezy), these problems have been fixed

in version 0.7.11a-3+deb7u1.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 0.7.11a-3+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 0.7.11a-4.



We recommend that you upgrade your unadf packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

