|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-a6672dbd40
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 25. September 2016, 13:55
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : firefox
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 49.0
Release : 2.fc24
URL : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/
Summary : Mozilla Firefox Web browser
Description :
Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards
compliance, performance and portability.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- New upstream version (49.0)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update firefox' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|