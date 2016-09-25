Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3677-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 25, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libarchive

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5418 CVE-2016-6250 CVE-2016-7166

Debian Bug : 837714



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in libarchive, a multi-format

archive and compression library, which may lead to denial of service

(memory consumption and application crash), bypass of sandboxing

restrictions and overwrite arbitrary files with arbitrary data from an

archive, or the execution of arbitrary code.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.1.2-11+deb8u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your libarchive packages.



