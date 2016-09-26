Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
ID: FEDORA-2016-62e6c462ef
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mo, 26. September 2016, 07:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0634

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : bash
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 4.3.42
Release     : 4.fc23
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/bash
Summary     : The GNU Bourne Again shell
Description :
The GNU Bourne Again shell (Bash) is a shell or command language
interpreter that is compatible with the Bourne shell (sh). Bash
incorporates useful features from the Korn shell (ksh) and the C shell
(csh). Most sh scripts can be run by bash without modification.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-0634.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1377613 - CVE-2016-0634 bash: Arbitrary code execution via
 malicious hostname
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377613
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update bash' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
