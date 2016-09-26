Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash

Name : bash

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 4.3.42

Release : 4.fc23

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/bash

Summary : The GNU Bourne Again shell

Description :

The GNU Bourne Again shell (Bash) is a shell or command language

interpreter that is compatible with the Bourne shell (sh). Bash

incorporates useful features from the Korn shell (ksh) and the C shell

(csh). Most sh scripts can be run by bash without modification.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-0634.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1377613 - CVE-2016-0634 bash: Arbitrary code execution via

malicious hostname

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377613

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update bash' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

