Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201609-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: September 25, 2016
Bugs: #573816, #579734, #580040, #583496, #583952, #584094,
#584102, #584146, #584514, #584630, #584918, #589924,
#589928, #591242, #591244, #591374, #591380, #591678,
#592430, #593036, #593038, #593284, #593956
ID: 201609-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which
could lead to arbitrary code execution, or cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
==========
QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/qemu < 2.7.0-r2 >= 2.7.0-r2
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
Local users within a guest QEMU environment can execute arbitrary code
within the host or a cause a Denial of Service condition of the QEMU
guest process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.7.0-r2"
References
==========
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201609-01
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
