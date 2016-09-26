Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: 201609-01
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 26. September 2016, 07:21
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5126
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5106
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6836
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6834
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7116
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2841
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4454
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5338
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4020
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4002
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6888
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5337
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4964
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7156
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4001
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7422
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4441
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5107
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7157
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4453
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5238
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6490
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4439
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6833

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201609-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: September 25, 2016
     Bugs: #573816, #579734, #580040, #583496, #583952, #584094,
           #584102, #584146, #584514, #584630, #584918, #589924,
           #589928, #591242, #591244, #591374, #591380, #591678,
           #592430, #593036, #593038, #593284, #593956
       ID: 201609-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which
could lead to arbitrary code execution, or cause a Denial of Service
condition.

Background
==========

QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/qemu          < 2.7.0-r2               >= 2.7.0-r2

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Local users within a guest QEMU environment can execute arbitrary code
within the host or a cause a Denial of Service condition of the QEMU
guest process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.7.0-r2"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2016-2841
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2841
[  2 ] CVE-2016-4001
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4001
[  3 ] CVE-2016-4002
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4002
[  4 ] CVE-2016-4020
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4020
[  5 ] CVE-2016-4439
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4439
[  6 ] CVE-2016-4441
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4441
[  7 ] CVE-2016-4453
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4453
[  8 ] CVE-2016-4454
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4454
[  9 ] CVE-2016-4964
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4964
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5106
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5106
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5107
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5107
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5126
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5126
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5238
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5238
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5337
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5337
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5338
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5338
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-6490
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6490
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6833
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6833
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6834
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6834
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6836
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6836
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6888
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6888
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-7116
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7116
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-7156
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7156
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-7157
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7157
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-7422
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7422

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201609-01

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


