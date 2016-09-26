Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--1Upx5LMRQLJKk06BhrhN7DJTXU4NlsfBb

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="iHAi6sC3i8efiXeffgM5WWOccrhirLAsQ";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Yury German <blueknight@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <9e51ece6-4217-28fa-3993-fbf0775532d0@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201609-01 ] QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities



--iHAi6sC3i8efiXeffgM5WWOccrhirLAsQ

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201609-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: September 25, 2016

Bugs: #573816, #579734, #580040, #583496, #583952, #584094,

#584102, #584146, #584514, #584630, #584918, #589924,

#589928, #591242, #591244, #591374, #591380, #591678,

#592430, #593036, #593038, #593284, #593956

ID: 201609-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which

could lead to arbitrary code execution, or cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

==========



QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/qemu < 2.7.0-r2 >= 2.7.0-r2



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Local users within a guest QEMU environment can execute arbitrary code

within the host or a cause a Denial of Service condition of the QEMU

guest process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.7.0-r2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2841

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2841

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-4001

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4001

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4002

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4002

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4020

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4020

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4439

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4439

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4441

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4441

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-4453

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4453

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-4454

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4454

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-4964

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4964

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5106

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5106

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5107

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5107

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5126

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5126

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5238

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5238

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5337

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5337

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5338

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5338

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-6490

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6490

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6833

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6833

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6834

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6834

[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6836

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6836

[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6888

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6888

[ 21 ] CVE-2016-7116

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7116

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-7156

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7156

[ 23 ] CVE-2016-7157

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7157

[ 24 ] CVE-2016-7422

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7422



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201609-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--iHAi6sC3i8efiXeffgM5WWOccrhirLAsQ--



--1Upx5LMRQLJKk06BhrhN7DJTXU4NlsfBb

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJX6GZ7AAoJEDkRiObnjK1y/tEH/iuA/B5nIeghvB80HmkzQMr5

PBVnroLHVbCzhE7vloKu06QBrUGzGRFyW2BTlZ6A4ZJP5z5eVn4quFR/6+UHxU9J

B4kEr6us41mXNXqjm4yWUejgvqQXxPPWWfs3mw6JsQI02rcnYwyLqkxtkkeK3364

eRaTgW6xxJQ6M5j4eD+4kHU56yAbMX6PMbtjmWdgBvNwG3QEdG3XW2pu8WHZNJ6n

J5ydSfIEdggg2wIAuZZypW151stB9/l8BqWieV0sWJZ/v0bgtfcrLotzt5MIcrmt

+yzPNnfVJ/HhZ0VfXV+9cgq49hEwnizBUz/VV7C/mg7EuevTvccbVhDSlnGRgr4=

=t0V2

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--1Upx5LMRQLJKk06BhrhN7DJTXU4NlsfBb--

