|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Installation von infizierten Modulen in Bundler
|Name:
|Installation von infizierten Modulen in Bundler
|ID:
|201609-02
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 26. September 2016, 07:22
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0334
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--1mJ0nOH8LpwMrgKWFaSRHv4W8pQdevv9n
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="QatsXbR1i2HtgtcVUJw8Dwm28uGMjJcRg";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Yury German <blueknight@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <dae1d02e-a52a-7e16-a599-e8f0c78b46be@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201609-02 ] Bundler: Insecure installation
--QatsXbR1i2HtgtcVUJw8Dwm28uGMjJcRg
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201609-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Bundler: Insecure installation
Date: September 26, 2016
Bugs: #523798
ID: 201609-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability has been found in Bundler, allowing injection of
arbitrary code via the gem installation process.
Background
==========
Bundler provides a consistent environment for Ruby projects by tracking
and installing the exact gems and versions that are needed.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-ruby/bundler < 1.7.3 >= 1.7.3
Description
===========
Bundler, allows the installation of gems from different sources with
the same names, when multiple top-level gem sources are used.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could inject arbitrary code via the gem install
process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Bundler users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-ruby/bundler-1.7.3"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2013-0334
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0334
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201609-02
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--QatsXbR1i2HtgtcVUJw8Dwm28uGMjJcRg--
--1mJ0nOH8LpwMrgKWFaSRHv4W8pQdevv9n
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJX6KFkAAoJEDkRiObnjK1yLXcIAKdOzqaPDn+LQgbHC4UHJ6zu
1q2mSYcap3GYqaCngNUmtMg8xCaMx/nXQh+SyPpq5ZSrI3/Ea3lPpC8D5700N4tE
sUk72d9KzKGBcoyNeHytb5R8KR/Ub8Jb4FmbukLD2DWE6/Xzs23FmOx2tI0LJ3Vg
JKxqyS3wkav4+dAYrM7HyPmtnFXtB6BjoXosVH/Vm0/i9R8e+M1lUvNsfP2PMSvn
SyihSsc//ftJU3cECgRvk+og3BE5d1uQmU5C4xLMVnAwv635jlpUtd3ncDT796bq
P/AblI6UU1ZJ4QxVPtdasTNm03ke+W9E6mLQcZO1WF6/pFoCQtNkS/TLVTiNFBI=
=5tZD
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--1mJ0nOH8LpwMrgKWFaSRHv4W8pQdevv9n--
|
|