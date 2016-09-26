Sicherheit: Installation von infizierten Modulen in Bundler

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--1mJ0nOH8LpwMrgKWFaSRHv4W8pQdevv9n

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="QatsXbR1i2HtgtcVUJw8Dwm28uGMjJcRg";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Yury German <blueknight@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <dae1d02e-a52a-7e16-a599-e8f0c78b46be@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201609-02 ] Bundler: Insecure installation



--QatsXbR1i2HtgtcVUJw8Dwm28uGMjJcRg

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201609-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Bundler: Insecure installation

Date: September 26, 2016

Bugs: #523798

ID: 201609-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability has been found in Bundler, allowing injection of

arbitrary code via the gem installation process.



Background

==========



Bundler provides a consistent environment for Ruby projects by tracking

and installing the exact gems and versions that are needed.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-ruby/bundler < 1.7.3 >= 1.7.3



Description

===========



Bundler, allows the installation of gems from different sources with

the same names, when multiple top-level gem sources are used.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could inject arbitrary code via the gem install

process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Bundler users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-ruby/bundler-1.7.3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-0334

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0334



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201609-02



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--QatsXbR1i2HtgtcVUJw8Dwm28uGMjJcRg--



--1mJ0nOH8LpwMrgKWFaSRHv4W8pQdevv9n

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJX6KFkAAoJEDkRiObnjK1yLXcIAKdOzqaPDn+LQgbHC4UHJ6zu

1q2mSYcap3GYqaCngNUmtMg8xCaMx/nXQh+SyPpq5ZSrI3/Ea3lPpC8D5700N4tE

sUk72d9KzKGBcoyNeHytb5R8KR/Ub8Jb4FmbukLD2DWE6/Xzs23FmOx2tI0LJ3Vg

JKxqyS3wkav4+dAYrM7HyPmtnFXtB6BjoXosVH/Vm0/i9R8e+M1lUvNsfP2PMSvn

SyihSsc//ftJU3cECgRvk+og3BE5d1uQmU5C4xLMVnAwv635jlpUtd3ncDT796bq

P/AblI6UU1ZJ4QxVPtdasTNm03ke+W9E6mLQcZO1WF6/pFoCQtNkS/TLVTiNFBI=

=5tZD

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--1mJ0nOH8LpwMrgKWFaSRHv4W8pQdevv9n--

