Sicherheit: Installation von infizierten Modulen in Bundler
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201609-02
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 26. September 2016, 07:22
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0334

Originalnachricht

 
Yury German <blueknight@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <dae1d02e-a52a-7e16-a599-e8f0c78b46be@gentoo.org>
[ GLSA 201609-02 ] Bundler: Insecure installation

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201609-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Bundler: Insecure installation
     Date: September 26, 2016
     Bugs: #523798
       ID: 201609-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability has been found in Bundler, allowing injection of
arbitrary code via the gem installation process.

Background
==========

Bundler provides a consistent environment for Ruby projects by tracking
and installing the exact gems and versions that are needed.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-ruby/bundler             < 1.7.3                    >= 1.7.3

Description
===========

Bundler, allows the installation of gems from different sources with
the same names, when multiple top-level gem sources are used.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could inject arbitrary code via the gem install
process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Bundler users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-ruby/bundler-1.7.3"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2013-0334
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0334

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201609-02

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


