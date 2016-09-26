Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox

An update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox was updated to version 49.0 (boo#999701) - New features * Updated Firefox Login Manager to allow HTTPS pages to use saved HTTP logins. * Added features to Reader Mode that make it easier on the eyes and the ears * Improved video performance for users on systems that support SSE3 without hardware acceleration * Added context menu controls to HTML5 audio and video that let users loops files or play files at 1.25x speed * Improvements in about:memory reports for tracking font memory usage - Security related fixes * MFSA 2016-85 CVE-2016-2827 (bmo#1289085) - Out-of-bounds read in mozilla::net::IsValidReferrerPolicy CVE-2016-5270 (bmo#1291016) - Heap-buffer-overflow in nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString CVE-2016-5271 (bmo#1288946) - Out-of-bounds read in PropertyProvider::GetSpacingInternal CVE-2016-5272 (bmo#1297934) - Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin CVE-2016-5273 (bmo#1280387) - crash in mozilla::a11y::HyperTextAccessible::GetChildOffset CVE-2016-5276 (bmo#1287721) - Heap-use-after-free in mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList CVE-2016-5274 (bmo#1282076) - use-after-free in nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState CVE-2016-5277 (bmo#1291665) - Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick CVE-2016-5275 (bmo#1287316) - global-buffer-overflow in mozilla::gfx::FilterSupport::ComputeSourceNeededRegions CVE-2016-5278 (bmo#1294677) - Heap-buffer-overflow in nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame CVE-2016-5279 (bmo#1249522) - Full local path of files is available to web pages after drag and drop CVE-2016-5280 (bmo#1289970) - Use-after-free in mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap CVE-2016-5281 (bmo#1284690) - use-after-free in DOMSVGLength CVE-2016-5282 (bmo#932335) - Don't allow content to request favicons from non-whitelisted schemes CVE-2016-5283 (bmo#928187) - <iframe src> fragment timing attack can reveal cross-origin data CVE-2016-5284 (bmo#1303127) - Add-on update site certificate pin expiration CVE-2016-5256 - Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 49 CVE-2016-5257 - Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 49 and Firefox ESR 45.4 - requires NSS 3.25
- Mozilla Firefox 48.0.2: * Mitigate a startup crash issue caused on Windows (bmo#1291738)
mozilla-nss was updated to NSS 3.25. New functionality: * Implemented DHE key agreement for TLS 1.3 * Added support for ChaCha with TLS 1.3 * Added support for TLS 1.2 ciphersuites that use SHA384 as the PRF * In previous versions, when using client authentication with TLS 1.2, NSS only supported certificate_verify messages that used the same signature hash algorithm as used by the PRF. This limitation has been removed. * Several functions have been added to the public API of the NSS Cryptoki Framework. New functions: * NSSCKFWSlot_GetSlotID * NSSCKFWSession_GetFWSlot * NSSCKFWInstance_DestroySessionHandle * NSSCKFWInstance_FindSessionHandle Notable changes: * An SSL socket can no longer be configured to allow both TLS 1.3 and SSLv3 * Regression fix: NSS no longer reports a failure if an application attempts to disable the SSLv2 protocol. * The list of trusted CA certificates has been updated to version 2.8 * The following CA certificate was Removed Sonera Class1 CA * The following CA certificates were Added Hellenic Academic and Research Institutions RootCA 2015 Hellenic Academic and Research Institutions ECC RootCA 2015 Certplus Root CA G1 Certplus Root CA G2 OpenTrust Root CA G1 OpenTrust Root CA G2 OpenTrust Root CA G3
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.1:
zypper in -t patch 2016-1128=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".