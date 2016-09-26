Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Also following bugs were fixed: * update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475) * improve s390x performance (bsc#982745) * allow >= 64GB AESGCM transfers (bsc#988591) * fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190) * resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal (bsc#995075)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1386=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1386=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):