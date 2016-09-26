Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in OpenSSL



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] openssl (SSA:2016-270-01)



New openssl packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes a security issue:

Missing CRL sanity check (CVE-2016-7052)

For more information, see:

https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160926.txt

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052

(* Security fix *)

patches/packages/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:

openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated packages for Slackware -current:

openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz

openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:

openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz

openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 packages:

cf3e90f91b35ee96f5a900e5f2ec8fd5 openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

31cc46351fdd4c487f75abdbfcd696e7 openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:

333fd278752b5f04a805aeabd77f28c4 openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

6b25daf23b1cfc59351308b9c11e830a openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current packages:

98337bdfe00f04be784953fee5c023ca a/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz

3cd05a7ed655e7f51f652a31b9b908e7 n/openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current packages:

6907d9a091ace959d8f04aa92cd7e5f6 a/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz

4017d82d5c4c370ab6850a5d623d321a n/openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the packages as root:

# upgradepkg openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlfpZcsACgkQakRjwEAQIjPMMACbB1R3zcPgLf11KPr1jtmRE7PN

BvgAnjd81wwT0k1DTOieELSStonzadsk

=AuZJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

