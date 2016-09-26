Login

Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in OpenSSL
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mo, 26. September 2016, 23:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  openssl (SSA:2016-270-01)

New openssl packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes a security issue:
  Missing CRL sanity check (CVE-2016-7052)
  For more information, see:
    https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160926.txt
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052
  (* Security fix *)
patches/packages/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:
openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated packages for Slackware -current:
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz
openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz
openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.2 packages:
cf3e90f91b35ee96f5a900e5f2ec8fd5  openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
31cc46351fdd4c487f75abdbfcd696e7  openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:
333fd278752b5f04a805aeabd77f28c4  openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
6b25daf23b1cfc59351308b9c11e830a  openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current packages:
98337bdfe00f04be784953fee5c023ca  a/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz
3cd05a7ed655e7f51f652a31b9b908e7  n/openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current packages:
6907d9a091ace959d8f04aa92cd7e5f6  a/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz
4017d82d5c4c370ab6850a5d623d321a  n/openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
 openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlfpZcsACgkQakRjwEAQIjPMMACbB1R3zcPgLf11KPr1jtmRE7PN
BvgAnjd81wwT0k1DTOieELSStonzadsk
=AuZJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
