
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in OpenSSL
|ID:
|SSA:2016-270-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Mo, 26. September 2016, 23:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] openssl (SSA:2016-270-01)
New openssl packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes a security issue:
Missing CRL sanity check (CVE-2016-7052)
For more information, see:
https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160926.txt
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052
(* Security fix *)
patches/packages/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:
openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated packages for Slackware -current:
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz
openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz
openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.2 packages:
cf3e90f91b35ee96f5a900e5f2ec8fd5 openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
31cc46351fdd4c487f75abdbfcd696e7 openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:
333fd278752b5f04a805aeabd77f28c4 openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
6b25daf23b1cfc59351308b9c11e830a openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current packages:
98337bdfe00f04be784953fee5c023ca a/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz
3cd05a7ed655e7f51f652a31b9b908e7 n/openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current packages:
6907d9a091ace959d8f04aa92cd7e5f6 a/openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz
4017d82d5c4c370ab6850a5d623d321a n/openssl-1.0.2j-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg openssl-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
openssl-solibs-1.0.2j-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
