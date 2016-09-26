Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
ID: DSA-3678-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mo, 26. September 2016, 23:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7401

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3678-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
September 26, 2016                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : python-django
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-7401

Sergey Bobrov discovered that cookie parsing in Django and Google
Analytics interacted such a way that an attacker could set arbitrary
cookies.  This allows other malicious web sites to bypass the
Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) protections built into Django.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7.11-1+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:1.10-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your python-django packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX6ZZnAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+dykH/2CovPvBanbq6bdqyFJumSQS
bQoD1beB7Chue4zthCvkH+tQMYG6f/mZbRL4bUTjTYUrI0FL5OF7bmc40bKFatDL
EJU9LrWGxlPaDHbp3//eOgN8/jJrxHzcmgZC9r5IlEvxZMlOoYjHO4g1dswh7lH/
g5Mi/nnlsKPEpgyjUKLXryx2hHDsigsqMl6DpAeXsklmRiGArrOYK7OfD5Fq4utB
2T/QvlRm43kQ9p/bpSvUJkkRm+7QjXElSNBa79fQ1dED8gGAi0iYEu46JOydmMqB
9lHfsLuBjWYKRDPPcxYKDnvKejI84pSSMWVenGKdhVZKbZYar2MS2h4QCcqHjxc=
=QUR6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

12
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen

5
Di­gi­kam 5.2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

1
LxQt 0.11 er­schie­nen

1
»War­ham­mer 40000: Dawn of War II« kommt für Linux

3
ownC­loud 9.1 En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht

24
Ca­t­an­za­ro: Re­geln für vor­in­stal­lier­te Gnome 3.22-An­wen­dun­gen

0
»Zom­bie Night Ter­ror« für Linux frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Le­t's En­crypt legt seine Kos­ten offen

40
Kein Linux auf Le­no­vo-Lap­tops

0
De­bi­an stimmt er­neut über Ver­öf­fent­li­chung der pri­va­ten Mai­ling­lis­te ab
 
Werbung