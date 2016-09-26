|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in Django
|ID:
|DSA-3678-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 26. September 2016, 23:06
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : python-django
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7401
Sergey Bobrov discovered that cookie parsing in Django and Google
Analytics interacted such a way that an attacker could set arbitrary
cookies. This allows other malicious web sites to bypass the
Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) protections built into Django.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7.11-1+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:1.10-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your python-django packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
