Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB
|Name:
|Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-9a8e2bbc04
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 27. September 2016, 07:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6494
Originalnachricht
Name : mongodb
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 3.2.8
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.mongodb.org
Summary : High-performance, schema-free document-oriented database
Description :
Mongo (from "humongous") is a high-performance, open source,
schema-free
document-oriented database. MongoDB is written in C++ and offers the following
features:
* Collection oriented storage: easy storage of object/JSON-style data
* Dynamic queries
* Full index support, including on inner objects and embedded arrays
* Query profiling
* Replication and fail-over support
* Efficient storage of binary data including large objects (e.g. photos
and videos)
* Auto-sharding for cloud-level scalability (currently in early alpha)
* Commercial Support Available
A key goal of MongoDB is to bridge the gap between key/value stores (which are
fast and highly scalable) and traditional RDBMS systems (which are deep in
functionality).
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-6494.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1362553 - CVE-2016-6494 mongodb: world-readable .dbshell history
file
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362553
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mongodb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
