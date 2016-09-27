Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB

Name : mongodb

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.2.8

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.mongodb.org

Summary : High-performance, schema-free document-oriented database

Description :

Mongo (from "humongous") is a high-performance, open source,

schema-free

document-oriented database. MongoDB is written in C++ and offers the following

features:

* Collection oriented storage: easy storage of object/JSON-style data

* Dynamic queries

* Full index support, including on inner objects and embedded arrays

* Query profiling

* Replication and fail-over support

* Efficient storage of binary data including large objects (e.g. photos

and videos)

* Auto-sharding for cloud-level scalability (currently in early alpha)

* Commercial Support Available



A key goal of MongoDB is to bridge the gap between key/value stores (which are

fast and highly scalable) and traditional RDBMS systems (which are deep in

functionality).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-6494.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1362553 - CVE-2016-6494 mongodb: world-readable .dbshell history

file

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362553

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update mongodb' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

