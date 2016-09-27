Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: FEDORA-2016-5f616afe10
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 27. September 2016, 07:51
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : community-mysql
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 5.7.15
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.mysql.com
Summary     : MySQL client programs and shared libraries
Description :
MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a
client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)
and many different client programs and libraries. The base package
contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to MySQL 5.7.15, for various fixes described at
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update community-mysql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
OpenSSL 1.1.0b kor­ri­giert kri­ti­sche Lücke

0
Su­per­Tux 0.5.0 mit neuem Le­vel-E­di­tor

16
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen

5
Di­gi­kam 5.2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
LxQt 0.11 er­schie­nen

2
»War­ham­mer 40000: Dawn of War II« kommt für Linux

3
ownC­loud 9.1 En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht

24
Ca­t­an­za­ro: Re­geln für vor­in­stal­lier­te Gnome 3.22-An­wen­dun­gen

0
»Zom­bie Night Ter­ror« für Linux frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Le­t's En­crypt legt seine Kos­ten offen
 
Werbung