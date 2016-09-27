Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MySQL

Name : community-mysql

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 5.7.15

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.mysql.com

Summary : MySQL client programs and shared libraries

Description :

MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a

client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)

and many different client programs and libraries. The base package

contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.



Update Information:



Update to MySQL 5.7.15, Security fix for CVE-2016-6662

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to

configuration files, leading to privilege escalation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375198

