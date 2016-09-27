|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MySQL
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MySQL
|FEDORA-2016-0901301dff
|Fedora
|Fedora 24
|Di, 27. September 2016, 07:53
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
Originalnachricht
Name : community-mysql
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 5.7.15
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.mysql.com
Summary : MySQL client programs and shared libraries
Description :
MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a
client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)
and many different client programs and libraries. The base package
contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.
Update Information:
Update to MySQL 5.7.15, Security fix for CVE-2016-6662
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to
configuration files, leading to privilege escalation
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375198
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update community-mysql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
