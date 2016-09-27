Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in jackrabbit
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in jackrabbit
ID: DSA-3679-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 27. September 2016, 13:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6801

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3679-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
September 27, 2016                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : jackrabbit
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-6801
Debian Bug     : 838204

Lukas Reschke discovered that Apache Jackrabbit, an implementation of
the Content Repository for Java Technology API, did not correctly
check the Content-Type header on HTTP POST requests, enabling
Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks by malicious web sites.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.3.6-1+deb8u2.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.12.4-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your jackrabbit packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX6lXSAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+f+oH/j2icJdtA6mPaV8zohFFG00H
KiU6pFyh/9bLyFOHhtKmBK4ykFGgd4ViQBqlCxig+o/LuL9z3Pj7uORv/2zLE2gq
UFWCIs1Faiy63KpeabeeFDAEvqhLkH6cEGc9QBxbQeaDRr6rJrVlJubnu8nkJLEa
bMILBwxIt2kTE0xvZdm0OX7SzLLf8JwJA48RmK5D7rrxV4vJa7MQD1GMJTdYQsx5
TNCwdrajrqi9NF7yrMwGdvhdv7x7yr5fPT+X7YNdkM6AGxsMojjI0iPA+caREUea
Imd6Hz3rGIyahqQjhphQBKfZcepX2YrZ8w3kWSD+W9rC9ckyuEE/uRf/udc2IV8=
=+KOg
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Li­na­ro star­tet Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für das In­ter­net der Dinge

2
KDE e.V. stellt Bei­rat vor

1
OpenSSL 1.1.0b kor­ri­giert kri­ti­sche Lücke

0
Su­per­Tux 0.5.0 mit neuem Le­vel-E­di­tor

19
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen

6
Di­gi­kam 5.2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
LxQt 0.11 er­schie­nen

2
»War­ham­mer 40000: Dawn of War II« kommt für Linux

3
ownC­loud 9.1 En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht

25
Ca­t­an­za­ro: Re­geln für vor­in­stal­lier­te Gnome 3.22-An­wen­dun­gen
 
Werbung