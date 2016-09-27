|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in jackrabbit
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in jackrabbit
|ID:
|DSA-3679-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 27. September 2016, 13:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6801
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : jackrabbit
CVE ID : CVE-2016-6801
Debian Bug : 838204
Lukas Reschke discovered that Apache Jackrabbit, an implementation of
the Content Repository for Java Technology API, did not correctly
check the Content-Type header on HTTP POST requests, enabling
Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks by malicious web sites.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.3.6-1+deb8u2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.12.4-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your jackrabbit packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|