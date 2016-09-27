Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in jackrabbit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3679-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

September 27, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : jackrabbit

CVE ID : CVE-2016-6801

Debian Bug : 838204



Lukas Reschke discovered that Apache Jackrabbit, an implementation of

the Content Repository for Java Technology API, did not correctly

check the Content-Type header on HTTP POST requests, enabling

Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks by malicious web sites.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.3.6-1+deb8u2.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.12.4-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your jackrabbit packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

