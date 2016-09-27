Login

Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
ID: USN-3089-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 27. September 2016, 22:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7401

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3089-1
September 27, 2016

python-django vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Django could be made to set arbitrary cookies.

Software Description:
- python-django: High-level Python web development framework

Details:

Sergey Bobrov discovered that Django incorrectly parsed cookies when being
used with Google Analytics. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue
to set arbitrary cookies leading to a CSRF protection bypass.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  python-django                   1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2
  python3-django                  1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  python-django                   1.6.1-2ubuntu0.15

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  python-django                   1.3.1-4ubuntu1.21

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3089-1
  CVE-2016-7401

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.6.1-2ubuntu0.15
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.3.1-4ubuntu1.21



