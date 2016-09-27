Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3089-1

September 27, 2016



python-django vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Django could be made to set arbitrary cookies.



Software Description:

- python-django: High-level Python web development framework



Details:



Sergey Bobrov discovered that Django incorrectly parsed cookies when being

used with Google Analytics. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue

to set arbitrary cookies leading to a CSRF protection bypass.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

python-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2

python3-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

python-django 1.6.1-2ubuntu0.15



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

python-django 1.3.1-4ubuntu1.21



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3089-1

CVE-2016-7401



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.6.1-2ubuntu0.15

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.3.1-4ubuntu1.21







