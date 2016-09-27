|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in Django
|ID:
|USN-3089-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 27. September 2016, 22:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7401
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============1820948133157360789==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="SAAQLVgTmStC22xGsSev7IA5mnh61GSXP"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--SAAQLVgTmStC22xGsSev7IA5mnh61GSXP
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="OnnDDuFobw2Cpf9cL3g0B298Wt6xjTc9U"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <881c662f-6245-3c27-bd40-ba5d8e236ea4@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3089-1] Django vulnerability
--OnnDDuFobw2Cpf9cL3g0B298Wt6xjTc9U
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3089-1
September 27, 2016
python-django vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Django could be made to set arbitrary cookies.
Software Description:
- python-django: High-level Python web development framework
Details:
Sergey Bobrov discovered that Django incorrectly parsed cookies when being
used with Google Analytics. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue
to set arbitrary cookies leading to a CSRF protection bypass.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
python-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2
python3-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
python-django 1.6.1-2ubuntu0.15
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
python-django 1.3.1-4ubuntu1.21
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3089-1
CVE-2016-7401
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu5.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.6.1-2ubuntu0.15
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.3.1-4ubuntu1.21
--OnnDDuFobw2Cpf9cL3g0B298Wt6xjTc9U--
--SAAQLVgTmStC22xGsSev7IA5mnh61GSXP
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=RJbg
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--SAAQLVgTmStC22xGsSev7IA5mnh61GSXP--
--===============1820948133157360789==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============1820948133157360789==--
|
|