Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: openssl security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1940-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.html

Issue date: 2016-09-27

CVE Names: CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179

CVE-2016-2180 CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182

CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306

1. Summary:



An update for openssl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



OpenSSL is a toolkit that implements the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and

Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, as well as a full-strength

general-purpose cryptography library.



Security Fix(es):



* A memory leak flaw was found in the way OpenSSL handled TLS status

request extension data during session renegotiation. A remote attacker

could cause a TLS server using OpenSSL to consume an excessive amount of

memory and, possibly, exit unexpectedly after exhausting all available

memory, if it enabled OCSP stapling support. (CVE-2016-6304)



* It was discovered that OpenSSL did not always use constant time

operations when computing Digital Signature Algorithm (DSA) signatures. A

local attacker could possibly use this flaw to obtain a private DSA key

belonging to another user or service running on the same system.

(CVE-2016-2178)



* It was discovered that the Datagram TLS (DTLS) implementation could fail

to release memory in certain cases. A malicious DTLS client could cause a

DTLS server using OpenSSL to consume an excessive amount of memory and,

possibly, exit unexpectedly after exhausting all available memory.

(CVE-2016-2179)



* A flaw was found in the Datagram TLS (DTLS) replay protection

implementation in OpenSSL. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw

to make a DTLS server using OpenSSL to reject further packets sent from a

DTLS client over an established DTLS connection. (CVE-2016-2181)



* An out of bounds write flaw was discovered in the OpenSSL BN_bn2dec()

function. An attacker able to make an application using OpenSSL to process

a large BIGNUM could cause the application to crash or, possibly, execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-2182)



* A flaw was found in the DES/3DES cipher was used as part of the TLS/SSL

protocol. A man-in-the-middle attacker could use this flaw to recover some

plaintext data by capturing large amounts of encrypted traffic between

TLS/SSL server and client if the communication used a DES/3DES based

ciphersuite. (CVE-2016-2183)



This update mitigates the CVE-2016-2183 issue by lowering priority of DES

cipher suites so they are not preferred over cipher suites using AES. For

compatibility reasons, DES cipher suites remain enabled by default and

included in the set of cipher suites identified by the HIGH cipher string.

Future updates may move them to MEDIUM or not enable them by default.



* An integer underflow flaw leading to a buffer over-read was found in the

way OpenSSL parsed TLS session tickets. A remote attacker could use this

flaw to crash a TLS server using OpenSSL if it used SHA-512 as HMAC for

session tickets. (CVE-2016-6302)



* Multiple integer overflow flaws were found in the way OpenSSL performed

pointer arithmetic. A remote attacker could possibly use these flaws to

cause a TLS/SSL server or client using OpenSSL to crash. (CVE-2016-2177)



* An out of bounds read flaw was found in the way OpenSSL formatted Public

Key Infrastructure Time-Stamp Protocol data for printing. An attacker could

possibly cause an application using OpenSSL to crash if it printed time

stamp data from the attacker. (CVE-2016-2180)



* Multiple out of bounds read flaws were found in the way OpenSSL handled

certain TLS/SSL protocol handshake messages. A remote attacker could

possibly use these flaws to crash a TLS/SSL server or client using OpenSSL.

(CVE-2016-6306)



Red Hat would like to thank the OpenSSL project for reporting CVE-2016-6304

and CVE-2016-6306 and OpenVPN for reporting CVE-2016-2183. Upstream

acknowledges Shi Lei (Gear Team of Qihoo 360 Inc.) as the original reporter

of CVE-2016-6304 and CVE-2016-6306; and Karthikeyan Bhargavan (Inria) and

Gaëtan Leurent (Inria) as the original reporters of CVE-2016-2183.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



For the update to take effect, all services linked to the OpenSSL library

must be restarted, or the system rebooted.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1341705 - CVE-2016-2177 openssl: Possible integer overflow vulnerabilities in

codebase

1343400 - CVE-2016-2178 openssl: Non-constant time codepath followed for

certain operations in DSA implementation

1359615 - CVE-2016-2180 OpenSSL: OOB read in TS_OBJ_print_bio()

1367340 - CVE-2016-2182 openssl: Out-of-bounds write caused by unchecked errors

in BN_bn2dec()

1369113 - CVE-2016-2181 openssl: DTLS replay protection bypass allows DoS

against DTLS connection

1369383 - CVE-2016-2183 SSL/TLS: Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers

(SWEET32)

1369504 - CVE-2016-2179 openssl: DTLS memory exhaustion DoS when messages are

not removed from fragment buffer

1369855 - CVE-2016-6302 openssl: Insufficient TLS session ticket HMAC length

checks

1377594 - CVE-2016-6306 openssl: certificate message OOB reads

1377600 - CVE-2016-6304 openssl: OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory

growth



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm



i386:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm



i386:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390x.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390x.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390x.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390x.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm



i386:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2177

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2179

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2180

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2181

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2182

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6302

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

