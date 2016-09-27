Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2394-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Di, 27. September 2016, 23:11
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for openssl
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2394-1
Rating:             important
References:         #979475 #982575 #982745 #983249 #988591 #990419 
                    #993819 #994749 #994844 #995075 #995324 #995359 
                    #995377 #998190 #999665 #999666 #999668 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179
                    CVE-2016-2180 CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182
                    CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6303
                    CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 11 vulnerabilities and has 6 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   This update for openssl fixes the following issues:

   OpenSSL Security Advisory [22 Sep 2016] (bsc#999665)

   Severity: High
   * OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory growth (CVE-2016-6304)
     (bsc#999666)

   Severity: Low
   * Pointer arithmetic undefined behaviour (CVE-2016-2177) (bsc#982575)
   * Constant time flag not preserved in DSA signing (CVE-2016-2178)
     (bsc#983249)
   * DTLS buffered message DoS (CVE-2016-2179) (bsc#994844)
   * OOB read in TS_OBJ_print_bio() (CVE-2016-2180) (bsc#990419)
   * DTLS replay protection DoS (CVE-2016-2181) (bsc#994749)
   * OOB write in BN_bn2dec() (CVE-2016-2182) (bsc#993819)
   * Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers (SWEET32) (CVE-2016-2183)
     (bsc#995359)
   * Malformed SHA512 ticket DoS (CVE-2016-6302) (bsc#995324)
   * OOB write in MDC2_Update() (CVE-2016-6303) (bsc#995377)
   * Certificate message OOB reads (CVE-2016-6306) (bsc#999668)

   More information can be found on:
   https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt

   Also following bugs were fixed:
   * update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475)
   * improve s390x performance (bsc#982745)
   * allow >= 64GB AESGCM transfers (bsc#988591)
   * fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190)
   * resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal
     (bsc#995075)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1393=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1393=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1393=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.1i-52.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.1i-52.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.1i-52.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      openssl-doc-1.0.1i-52.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.1i-52.1
      libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1i-52.1
      openssl-debugsource-1.0.1i-52.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2177.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2179.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2180.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2181.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2182.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6302.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6303.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/979475
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982575
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982745
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983249
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988591
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990419
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993819
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994749
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994844
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995075
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995324
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995359
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995377
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998190
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999665
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999666
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999668

Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
