Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kvm

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kvm security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1943-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1943.html

Issue date: 2016-09-27

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-5403

1. Summary:



An update for kvm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server) - x86_64



3. Description:



KVM (for Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution

for Linux on x86 hardware. Using KVM, one can run multiple virtual machines

running unmodified Linux or Windows images. Each virtual machine has

private virtualized hardware: a network card, disk, graphics adapter, etc.



Security Fix(es):



* An out-of-bounds read/write access flaw was found in the way QEMU's VGA

emulation with VESA BIOS Extensions (VBE) support performed read/write

operations using I/O port methods. A privileged guest user could use this

flaw to execute arbitrary code on the host with the privileges of the

host's QEMU process. (CVE-2016-3710)



* Quick Emulator(QEMU) built with the virtio framework is vulnerable to an

unbounded memory allocation issue. It was found that a malicious guest user

could submit more requests than the virtqueue size permits. Processing a

request allocates a VirtQueueElement results in unbounded memory allocation

on the host controlled by the guest. (CVE-2016-5403)



Red Hat would like to thank Wei Xiao (360 Marvel Team) and Qinghao Tang

(360 Marvel Team) for reporting CVE-2016-3710 and hongzhenhao (Marvel Team)

for reporting CVE-2016-5403.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



Note: The procedure in the Solution section must be performed before this

update will take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1331401 - CVE-2016-3710 qemu: incorrect banked access bounds checking in vga

module

1358359 - CVE-2016-5403 Qemu: virtio: unbounded memory allocation on host via

guest leading to DoS



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client):



Source:

kvm-83-276.el5_11.src.rpm



x86_64:

kmod-kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-debuginfo-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-tools-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server):



Source:

kvm-83-276.el5_11.src.rpm



x86_64:

kmod-kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-debuginfo-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

kvm-tools-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

