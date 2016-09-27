|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kvm
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in kvm
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:1943-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 27. September 2016, 23:17
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kvm security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1943-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1943.html
Issue date: 2016-09-27
CVE Names: CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-5403
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kvm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server) - x86_64
3. Description:
KVM (for Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution
for Linux on x86 hardware. Using KVM, one can run multiple virtual machines
running unmodified Linux or Windows images. Each virtual machine has
private virtualized hardware: a network card, disk, graphics adapter, etc.
Security Fix(es):
* An out-of-bounds read/write access flaw was found in the way QEMU's VGA
emulation with VESA BIOS Extensions (VBE) support performed read/write
operations using I/O port methods. A privileged guest user could use this
flaw to execute arbitrary code on the host with the privileges of the
host's QEMU process. (CVE-2016-3710)
* Quick Emulator(QEMU) built with the virtio framework is vulnerable to an
unbounded memory allocation issue. It was found that a malicious guest user
could submit more requests than the virtqueue size permits. Processing a
request allocates a VirtQueueElement results in unbounded memory allocation
on the host controlled by the guest. (CVE-2016-5403)
Red Hat would like to thank Wei Xiao (360 Marvel Team) and Qinghao Tang
(360 Marvel Team) for reporting CVE-2016-3710 and hongzhenhao (Marvel Team)
for reporting CVE-2016-5403.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
Note: The procedure in the Solution section must be performed before this
update will take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1331401 - CVE-2016-3710 qemu: incorrect banked access bounds checking in vga
module
1358359 - CVE-2016-5403 Qemu: virtio: unbounded memory allocation on host via
guest leading to DoS
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client):
Source:
kvm-83-276.el5_11.src.rpm
x86_64:
kmod-kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-debuginfo-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-tools-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server):
Source:
kvm-83-276.el5_11.src.rpm
x86_64:
kmod-kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-debuginfo-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-tools-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
