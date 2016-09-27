Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kvm
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in kvm
ID: RHSA-2016:1943-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 27. September 2016, 23:17
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403

Originalnachricht

 

Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: kvm security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:1943-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1943.html
Issue date:        2016-09-27
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-5403 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for kvm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server) - x86_64

3. Description:

KVM (for Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution
for Linux on x86 hardware. Using KVM, one can run multiple virtual machines
running unmodified Linux or Windows images. Each virtual machine has
private virtualized hardware: a network card, disk, graphics adapter, etc.

Security Fix(es):

* An out-of-bounds read/write access flaw was found in the way QEMU's VGA
emulation with VESA BIOS Extensions (VBE) support performed read/write
operations using I/O port methods. A privileged guest user could use this
flaw to execute arbitrary code on the host with the privileges of the
host's QEMU process. (CVE-2016-3710)

* Quick Emulator(QEMU) built with the virtio framework is vulnerable to an
unbounded memory allocation issue. It was found that a malicious guest user
could submit more requests than the virtqueue size permits. Processing a
request allocates a VirtQueueElement results in unbounded memory allocation
on the host controlled by the guest. (CVE-2016-5403)

Red Hat would like to thank Wei Xiao (360 Marvel Team) and Qinghao Tang
(360 Marvel Team) for reporting CVE-2016-3710 and hongzhenhao (Marvel Team)
for reporting CVE-2016-5403.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

Note: The procedure in the Solution section must be performed before this
update will take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1331401 - CVE-2016-3710 qemu: incorrect banked access bounds checking in vga
 module
1358359 - CVE-2016-5403 Qemu: virtio: unbounded memory allocation on host via
 guest leading to DoS

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Multi OS (v. 5 client):

Source:
kvm-83-276.el5_11.src.rpm

x86_64:
kmod-kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-debuginfo-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-tools-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Virtualization (v. 5 server):

Source:
kvm-83-276.el5_11.src.rpm

x86_64:
kmod-kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-debuginfo-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
kvm-tools-83-276.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/


