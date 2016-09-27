Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3680-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

September 27, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : bind9

CVE ID : CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-2776

Debian Bug : 831796 839010



Two vulnerabilities were reported in BIND, a DNS server.



CVE-2016-2775



The lwresd component in BIND (which is not enabled by default)

could crash while processing an overlong request name. This could

lead to a denial of service.



CVE-2016-2776



A crafted query could crash the BIND name server daemon, leading

to a denial of service. All server roles (authoritative,

recursive and forwarding) in default configurations are are

affected.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u7.



We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)



iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX6sh/AAoJEL97/wQC1SS+4XMH/2vS3/Yo9tem4gu2thsU5RH8

wwl66z7aqvq8NjRRnEt73CVJiKCF6+AgfCU7/gnSgnrKKdhwDhtq5Ip+L1sk+rqk

gSraX2kJXlITR4y3DWSdkUP8b3k6gsaV+XMAJOalbmq4o18NlNubNOHl67V3RVCR

y3be1CA/jyH5VXgzUcTgej0HybHB2QpfRoPFDklBISI+CKp9GNWgVZCAmfY+FPlc

rfSqF1K6tKoEdDQlGTS4HU63p81aS7HiMxpRhIVuPupr4Nb4HNbQ4QdKEZj4Pn2+

Yr9opnJXnQRVu34B+/q2amdB7eK+Acyg6R/Ivg/soaLPQvPzZpeeiHBLF4JoNdU=

=zRc6

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

