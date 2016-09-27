|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|DSA-3680-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 27. September 2016, 22:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2775
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3680-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer
September 27, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : bind9
CVE ID : CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-2776
Debian Bug : 831796 839010
Two vulnerabilities were reported in BIND, a DNS server.
CVE-2016-2775
The lwresd component in BIND (which is not enabled by default)
could crash while processing an overlong request name. This could
lead to a denial of service.
CVE-2016-2776
A crafted query could crash the BIND name server daemon, leading
to a denial of service. All server roles (authoritative,
recursive and forwarding) in default configurations are are
affected.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u7.
We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|