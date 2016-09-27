Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in BIND
ID: DSA-3680-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 27. September 2016, 22:53
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2775

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3680-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
September 27, 2016                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : bind9
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-2776
Debian Bug     : 831796 839010

Two vulnerabilities were reported in BIND, a DNS server.

CVE-2016-2775

    The lwresd component in BIND (which is not enabled by default)
    could crash while processing an overlong request name.  This could
    lead to a denial of service.

CVE-2016-2776

    A crafted query could crash the BIND name server daemon, leading
    to a denial of service.  All server roles (authoritative,
    recursive and forwarding) in default configurations are are
    affected.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u7.

We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX6sh/AAoJEL97/wQC1SS+4XMH/2vS3/Yo9tem4gu2thsU5RH8
wwl66z7aqvq8NjRRnEt73CVJiKCF6+AgfCU7/gnSgnrKKdhwDhtq5Ip+L1sk+rqk
gSraX2kJXlITR4y3DWSdkUP8b3k6gsaV+XMAJOalbmq4o18NlNubNOHl67V3RVCR
y3be1CA/jyH5VXgzUcTgej0HybHB2QpfRoPFDklBISI+CKp9GNWgVZCAmfY+FPlc
rfSqF1K6tKoEdDQlGTS4HU63p81aS7HiMxpRhIVuPupr4Nb4HNbQ4QdKEZj4Pn2+
Yr9opnJXnQRVu34B+/q2amdB7eK+Acyg6R/Ivg/soaLPQvPzZpeeiHBLF4JoNdU=
=zRc6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Mo­zil­la ruft zum Kampf gegen eu­ro­päi­sche Co­py­righ­t-Re­form auf

2
Li­na­ro star­tet Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für das In­ter­net der Dinge

5
KDE e.V. stellt Bei­rat vor

1
OpenSSL 1.1.0b kor­ri­giert kri­ti­sche Lücke

3
Su­per­Tux 0.5.0 mit neuem Le­vel-E­di­tor

20
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen

6
Di­gi­kam 5.2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
LxQt 0.11 er­schie­nen

3
»War­ham­mer 40000: Dawn of War II« kommt für Linux

3
ownC­loud 9.1 En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung