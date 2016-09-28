Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
ID: USN-3090-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 07:40
Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3090-1
September 27, 2016

Pillow vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Pillow could be made to crash if it received specially crafted input or opened
a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- pillow: Python Imaging Library compatibility layer

Details:

It was discovered that a flaw in processing a compressed text chunk in
a PNG image could cause the image to have a large size when decompressed,
potentially leading to a denial of service. (CVE-2014-9601)

Andrew Drake discovered that Pillow incorrectly validated input. A remote
attacker could use this to cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial
of service. (CVE-2014-3589)

Eric Soroos discovered that Pillow incorrectly handled certain malformed
FLI, Tiff, and PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this issue to
cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â  python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Â  python-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Â  python3-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Â  python3-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
Â  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3090-1
Â  CVE-2014-3589, CVE-2014-9601, CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775,
Â  CVE-2016-2533

Package Information:
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pillow/2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Werbung