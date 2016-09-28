Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3090-1

September 27, 2016



Pillow vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Pillow could be made to crash if it received specially crafted input or opened

a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- pillow: Python Imaging Library compatibility layer



Details:



It was discovered that a flaw in processing a compressed text chunk in

a PNG image could cause the image to have a large size when decompressed,

potentially leading to a denial of service. (CVE-2014-9601)



Andrew Drake discovered that Pillow incorrectly validated input. A remote

attacker could use this to cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial

of service. (CVE-2014-3589)



Eric Soroos discovered that Pillow incorrectly handled certain malformed

FLI, Tiff, and PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this issue to

cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

Â python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2

Â python-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2

Â python3-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2

Â python3-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3090-1

Â CVE-2014-3589, CVE-2014-9601, CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775,

Â CVE-2016-2533



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pillow/2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2

