Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3090-1
September 27, 2016
Pillow vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Pillow could be made to crash if it received specially crafted input or opened
a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- pillow: Python Imaging Library compatibility layer
Details:
It was discovered that a flaw in processing a compressed text chunk in
a PNG image could cause the image to have a large size when decompressed,
potentially leading to a denial of service. (CVE-2014-9601)
Andrew Drake discovered that Pillow incorrectly validated input. A remote
attacker could use this to cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial
of service. (CVE-2014-3589)
Eric Soroos discovered that Pillow incorrectly handled certain malformed
FLI, Tiff, and PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this issue to
cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Â python-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Â python3-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
Â python3-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
|
|