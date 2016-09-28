Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 14:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2406-1
Rating:             critical
References:         #1000362 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2776
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   The nameserver bind was updated to fix a remote denial of service
   vulnerability, where a crafted packet could cause the nameserver to abort.
   (CVE-2016-2776, bsc#1000362)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1133=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1133=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-39.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-39.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-39.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      bind-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-devel-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-libs-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-lwresd-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-utils-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.6P1-2.22.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.22.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2776.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000362

