|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2406-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Mi, 28. September 2016, 14:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2406-1
Rating: critical
References: #1000362
Cross-References: CVE-2016-2776
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
The nameserver bind was updated to fix a remote denial of service
vulnerability, where a crafted packet could cause the nameserver to abort.
(CVE-2016-2776, bsc#1000362)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1133=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1133=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-devel-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-39.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-39.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-39.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-39.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-devel-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-lwresd-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.22.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2776.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000362
|
|