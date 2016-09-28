Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Also following bugs were fixed: * update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475) * improve s390x performance (bsc#982745) * allow >= 64GB AESGCM transfers (bsc#988591) * fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190) * resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal (bsc#995075)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1134=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".