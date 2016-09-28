Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php5

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2408-1

Rating: important

References: #987530 #987580 #988032 #991422 #991424 #991426

#991427 #991428 #991429 #991430 #991433 #991434

#991437 #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211

#997220 #997225 #997230 #997248 #997257

Cross-References: CVE-2014-3587 CVE-2016-3587 CVE-2016-5399

CVE-2016-6128 CVE-2016-6161 CVE-2016-6207

CVE-2016-6288 CVE-2016-6289 CVE-2016-6290

CVE-2016-6291 CVE-2016-6292 CVE-2016-6295

CVE-2016-6296 CVE-2016-6297 CVE-2016-7124

CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126 CVE-2016-7127

CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129 CVE-2016-7130

CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132 CVE-2016-7134



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12

An update that fixes 24 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:



* CVE-2016-6128: Invalid color index not properly handled [bsc#987580]

* CVE-2016-6161: global out of bounds read when encoding gif from

malformed input withgd2togif [bsc#988032]

* CVE-2016-6292: Null pointer dereference in exif_process_user_comment

[bsc#991422]

* CVE-2016-6295: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize()

[bsc#991424]

* CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in

php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426]

* CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE

[bsc#991427]

* CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in

virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428]

* CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session

Deserialization [bsc#991429]

* CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430]

* CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn

in simplestring.c [bsc#991437]

* CVE-2016-6207: Integer overflow error within _gdContributionsAlloc()

[bsc#991434]

* CVE-2014-3587: Integer overflow in the cdf_read_property_info affecting

SLES11 SP3 [bsc#987530]

* CVE-2016-6288: Buffer over-read in php_url_parse_ex [bsc#991433]

* CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()

in Deserialization

* CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability

* CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds

* CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access

* CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF

* CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access

* CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference

* CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml

* CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element

* CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1403=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1403=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-debugsource-5.5.14-73.1

php5-devel-5.5.14-73.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



apache2-mod_php5-5.5.14-73.1

apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-5.5.14-73.1

php5-bcmath-5.5.14-73.1

php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-bz2-5.5.14-73.1

php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-calendar-5.5.14-73.1

php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-ctype-5.5.14-73.1

php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-curl-5.5.14-73.1

php5-curl-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-dba-5.5.14-73.1

php5-dba-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-debugsource-5.5.14-73.1

php5-dom-5.5.14-73.1

php5-dom-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-enchant-5.5.14-73.1

php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-exif-5.5.14-73.1

php5-exif-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-fastcgi-5.5.14-73.1

php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-fileinfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-fpm-5.5.14-73.1

php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-ftp-5.5.14-73.1

php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-gd-5.5.14-73.1

php5-gd-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-gettext-5.5.14-73.1

php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-gmp-5.5.14-73.1

php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-iconv-5.5.14-73.1

php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-imap-5.5.14-73.1

php5-imap-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-intl-5.5.14-73.1

php5-intl-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-json-5.5.14-73.1

php5-json-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-ldap-5.5.14-73.1

php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-mbstring-5.5.14-73.1

php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-mcrypt-5.5.14-73.1

php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-mysql-5.5.14-73.1

php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-odbc-5.5.14-73.1

php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-opcache-5.5.14-73.1

php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-openssl-5.5.14-73.1

php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pcntl-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pdo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pgsql-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-phar-5.5.14-73.1

php5-phar-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-posix-5.5.14-73.1

php5-posix-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pspell-5.5.14-73.1

php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-shmop-5.5.14-73.1

php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-snmp-5.5.14-73.1

php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-soap-5.5.14-73.1

php5-soap-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sockets-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sqlite-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-suhosin-5.5.14-73.1

php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sysvmsg-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sysvsem-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sysvshm-5.5.14-73.1

php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-tokenizer-5.5.14-73.1

php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-wddx-5.5.14-73.1

php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xmlreader-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xmlrpc-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xmlwriter-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xsl-5.5.14-73.1

php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-zip-5.5.14-73.1

php5-zip-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1

php5-zlib-5.5.14-73.1

php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.5.14-73.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):



php5-pear-5.5.14-73.1





