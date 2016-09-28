Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kvm

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1943 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1943.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:861361f6ef208627146e642557a8a31688b3bd37977bcd3b9f6ee23868f903e0 kmod-kvm-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm073f333264a05997ae5c9f96068f93d1391c282a3f99394d6c3be268bbc0fa58 kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm1e9e14383f94d0eaa692c1c5cf2686eb575d186f39d15ca0d23532624272a758 kvm-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmdaaf3354d51b90c285b4aeccef9d8cc743fc0f19aa71b10b16d4e03d2df2bc6f kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm52645a9f5ff21bcd5bca4da27213ca9b4a67f2ab445f7b4c3f7857212e214005 kvm-tools-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:5458817d59fd0e2843b2af97682e3036bd2a0d19295f2ea14b483efb7a591b45 kvm-83-276.el5.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce