Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kvm
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in kvm
ID: CESA-2016:1943
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 18:20
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1943.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5403
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3710

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1943 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1943.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 


x86_64:
861361f6ef208627146e642557a8a31688b3bd37977bcd3b9f6ee23868f903e0 
 kmod-kvm-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm
073f333264a05997ae5c9f96068f93d1391c282a3f99394d6c3be268bbc0fa58 
 kmod-kvm-debug-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm
1e9e14383f94d0eaa692c1c5cf2686eb575d186f39d15ca0d23532624272a758 
 kvm-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm
daaf3354d51b90c285b4aeccef9d8cc743fc0f19aa71b10b16d4e03d2df2bc6f 
 kvm-qemu-img-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm
52645a9f5ff21bcd5bca4da27213ca9b4a67f2ab445f7b4c3f7857212e214005 
 kvm-tools-83-276.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
5458817d59fd0e2843b2af97682e3036bd2a0d19295f2ea14b483efb7a591b45 
 kvm-83-276.el5.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
