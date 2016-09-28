Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1944 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1944.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

e550ae2cb13235b430a9a7b4dc6562a5b20acd834b9cbc6a6333133b7e6a8c2c

bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

23815d15dfe4fe9ae7e6a269ee87d455eb6f80d87e58482572833bfe06b524a2

bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

e86f5ff45274b5e00681d48006b6c3a758b6444ef744350c904ef78ed738ac90

bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

644cf10c863dabd4cf7c13d6f9471f8fd43825db80ee150c398c66c07894b063

bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

a313e034274946fe697ab280c358ed9cadff849617b7e87c3f1a3d4e6ded7683

bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

243874b3f62f00cb23d922a250fe048686c60a30773781b7c0dca0f201fdc5fa

bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

7a369b41e57f3487620f21c9e069890d9c5eedc751df00a3efee9a8bdc08f0f6

bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

689bfd6c9dfca9b7d35afc26aea528803aa09fd593a4406215e1ea112a574677

caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm



x86_64:

76cfe754b9b703e026cff04e2d9a27e98937bec5e4fa3197ecf28b97e14f1931

bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

5169f40e97607df07128afb36e26db1b01b4326a54cc6dab399e16119b8d2be8

bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

e86f5ff45274b5e00681d48006b6c3a758b6444ef744350c904ef78ed738ac90

bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

0d24851cf74e73b16c25983a8f6e31067fbdf30ab7840d0bc65e8f56869f6161

bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

644cf10c863dabd4cf7c13d6f9471f8fd43825db80ee150c398c66c07894b063

bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

6774b4b930ed059a8ed07cd11caca6c7ea1e1fb250664c9cd3a6433de6efefda

bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

a313e034274946fe697ab280c358ed9cadff849617b7e87c3f1a3d4e6ded7683

bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

f09f915841dbc979833c73401df945d15b8d48aadafca8757b2d6292f780e2a8

bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

a388b995a846efa464f5e9fe5607e1e16fb09c8d5a870d76e90b4653d2ae53ae

bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

ad34ab78db96ba34e48745aa8da373cd76057d53c6c470f981dfce8e3e154d5e

bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

b58dc378f5587a0845016ce2d0dd26ccca8e853583633a8e260c656b26fe8134

caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm



Source:

490f356d0bfbc3c5d2c1cd5a151f37b2cf333a76850ef0b18cf2d074a26297d3

bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.src.rpm







