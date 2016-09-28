Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: CESA-2016:1944
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 18:21
Referenzen: https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01419
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1944.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1944 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1944.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
e550ae2cb13235b430a9a7b4dc6562a5b20acd834b9cbc6a6333133b7e6a8c2c 
 bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
23815d15dfe4fe9ae7e6a269ee87d455eb6f80d87e58482572833bfe06b524a2 
 bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
e86f5ff45274b5e00681d48006b6c3a758b6444ef744350c904ef78ed738ac90 
 bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
644cf10c863dabd4cf7c13d6f9471f8fd43825db80ee150c398c66c07894b063 
 bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
a313e034274946fe697ab280c358ed9cadff849617b7e87c3f1a3d4e6ded7683 
 bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
243874b3f62f00cb23d922a250fe048686c60a30773781b7c0dca0f201fdc5fa 
 bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
7a369b41e57f3487620f21c9e069890d9c5eedc751df00a3efee9a8bdc08f0f6 
 bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
689bfd6c9dfca9b7d35afc26aea528803aa09fd593a4406215e1ea112a574677 
 caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

x86_64:
76cfe754b9b703e026cff04e2d9a27e98937bec5e4fa3197ecf28b97e14f1931 
 bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
5169f40e97607df07128afb36e26db1b01b4326a54cc6dab399e16119b8d2be8 
 bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
e86f5ff45274b5e00681d48006b6c3a758b6444ef744350c904ef78ed738ac90 
 bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
0d24851cf74e73b16c25983a8f6e31067fbdf30ab7840d0bc65e8f56869f6161 
 bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
644cf10c863dabd4cf7c13d6f9471f8fd43825db80ee150c398c66c07894b063 
 bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
6774b4b930ed059a8ed07cd11caca6c7ea1e1fb250664c9cd3a6433de6efefda 
 bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
a313e034274946fe697ab280c358ed9cadff849617b7e87c3f1a3d4e6ded7683 
 bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.i386.rpm
f09f915841dbc979833c73401df945d15b8d48aadafca8757b2d6292f780e2a8 
 bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
a388b995a846efa464f5e9fe5607e1e16fb09c8d5a870d76e90b4653d2ae53ae 
 bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
ad34ab78db96ba34e48745aa8da373cd76057d53c6c470f981dfce8e3e154d5e 
 bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm
b58dc378f5587a0845016ce2d0dd26ccca8e853583633a8e260c656b26fe8134 
 caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

Source:
490f356d0bfbc3c5d2c1cd5a151f37b2cf333a76850ef0b18cf2d074a26297d3 
 bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.9.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Ca­no­ni­cal prä­s­en­tiert Ku­ber­ne­tes-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on

13
End­gül­ti­ges Aus für Fi­re­fox OS und B2G bei Mo­zil­la

0
Ab­so­lu­te 14.2 - Slack­wa­re für den Desk­top

0
Ki­ri­ga­mi 1.1 an­ge­kün­digt

1
Mo­zil­la ruft zum Kampf gegen eu­ro­päi­sche Co­py­righ­t-Re­form auf

3
Li­na­ro star­tet Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für das In­ter­net der Dinge

5
KDE e.V. stellt Bei­rat vor

1
OpenSSL 1.1.0b kor­ri­giert kri­ti­sche Lücke

4
Su­per­Tux 0.5.0 mit neuem Le­vel-E­di­tor

24
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen
 
Werbung