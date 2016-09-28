Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: CESA-2016:1945
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 18:23
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1945.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01419

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1945 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1945.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
0287806bd71e8e421c0501ecb6a68dbf1151af8f0e9de0daa710926c4a13ee83 
 bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm
9add0a27aa3ac3cae05ee4078eea561fc72710afdccc29ceb96cacc266fa9836 
 bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm
6e97312ceb902a8e557818e1925d463c0698a9c7675dd29762fd281f0e15a09f 
 bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm
564f2d5551c38e5964e077d0e58f0ce74728387b946104f2e0a1ccea52741436 
 bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm
682e4c3291c8a23ed03e2b4e9fadce29942c0a11a9f3771b054243e0f25120dc 
 bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

x86_64:
ca70cd20042c6effb80d73c6b65526bedc03c86fb1694148bbe1ceb812428ccf 
 bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm
dcf6f7d32285ec343746b71f0a7bef00ac8b06587d84c61c43bba1c6998cb943 
 bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm
6e97312ceb902a8e557818e1925d463c0698a9c7675dd29762fd281f0e15a09f 
 bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm
aeef7f5a34885c7329324e543deb4cf14fdf9d25a56ca12a58c3cba3ab27e31b 
 bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm
564f2d5551c38e5964e077d0e58f0ce74728387b946104f2e0a1ccea52741436 
 bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm
cad9c75a15ed6141861cedba73335ecfea9d2f06eab685dafa0b448c01c3c51d 
 bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm
bc404b5eec08c18d8d1fed001ab7472f4494ddcc81d57040c5c12f34199b454c 
 bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm

Source:
189d911ca42c444d19aeebf6ca11004e4e91a9a3de12418f25271529bc51b563 
 bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
