Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1945 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1945.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

0287806bd71e8e421c0501ecb6a68dbf1151af8f0e9de0daa710926c4a13ee83

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

9add0a27aa3ac3cae05ee4078eea561fc72710afdccc29ceb96cacc266fa9836

bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

6e97312ceb902a8e557818e1925d463c0698a9c7675dd29762fd281f0e15a09f

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

564f2d5551c38e5964e077d0e58f0ce74728387b946104f2e0a1ccea52741436

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

682e4c3291c8a23ed03e2b4e9fadce29942c0a11a9f3771b054243e0f25120dc

bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm



x86_64:

ca70cd20042c6effb80d73c6b65526bedc03c86fb1694148bbe1ceb812428ccf

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm

dcf6f7d32285ec343746b71f0a7bef00ac8b06587d84c61c43bba1c6998cb943

bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm

6e97312ceb902a8e557818e1925d463c0698a9c7675dd29762fd281f0e15a09f

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

aeef7f5a34885c7329324e543deb4cf14fdf9d25a56ca12a58c3cba3ab27e31b

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm

564f2d5551c38e5964e077d0e58f0ce74728387b946104f2e0a1ccea52741436

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.i386.rpm

cad9c75a15ed6141861cedba73335ecfea9d2f06eab685dafa0b448c01c3c51d

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm

bc404b5eec08c18d8d1fed001ab7472f4494ddcc81d57040c5c12f34199b454c

bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.x86_64.rpm



Source:

189d911ca42c444d19aeebf6ca11004e4e91a9a3de12418f25271529bc51b563

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.7.src.rpm







