Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: CESA-2016:1940
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 18:25
Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1940 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
a383f9d15fbc2c740a773ffafdddb325b6db18a8c59732b347d694f5f89e2dda 
 openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm
6b6fcb28cbd75f223444bace3f7c675a5f1d853f222a43258f033eab0b5dcc21 
 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm
3f820ef57c72eec959b49eefe03390a872bef90025f08ef21cba0504c6620dcf 
 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm
acae0134d0426a80dca9548b918dd1e680966b18bfcadf39a77e74588584b79b 
 openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm
9f8480889c72db6e05d6b87def4799659d4abeb93fa0c9436e69b9fafcce3736 
 openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm
6152acb9bce7e0f6298b01cbe7e50eea477e6ba64cd9f77eb0533d42c7c8706e 
 openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm
d320c438fabbc20fcfc6f68d096ec610ef718ec8aedaed7d43c27ddd87877fe7 
 openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm
dacebc86982330eda70066f2ceb45c7f1ba250703717b9470786e46a2261efb6 
 openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

Source:
d360d24d02c44f4e6f11d25ba7c0f7f8085c7dd2f1e13e5ec6b9b76014b879bd 
 openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm



