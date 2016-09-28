Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1940 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

a383f9d15fbc2c740a773ffafdddb325b6db18a8c59732b347d694f5f89e2dda

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

6b6fcb28cbd75f223444bace3f7c675a5f1d853f222a43258f033eab0b5dcc21

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

3f820ef57c72eec959b49eefe03390a872bef90025f08ef21cba0504c6620dcf

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

acae0134d0426a80dca9548b918dd1e680966b18bfcadf39a77e74588584b79b

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

9f8480889c72db6e05d6b87def4799659d4abeb93fa0c9436e69b9fafcce3736

openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

6152acb9bce7e0f6298b01cbe7e50eea477e6ba64cd9f77eb0533d42c7c8706e

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm

d320c438fabbc20fcfc6f68d096ec610ef718ec8aedaed7d43c27ddd87877fe7

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm

dacebc86982330eda70066f2ceb45c7f1ba250703717b9470786e46a2261efb6

openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm



Source:

d360d24d02c44f4e6f11d25ba7c0f7f8085c7dd2f1e13e5ec6b9b76014b879bd

openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm







