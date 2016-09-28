Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1940 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:a383f9d15fbc2c740a773ffafdddb325b6db18a8c59732b347d694f5f89e2dda openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm6b6fcb28cbd75f223444bace3f7c675a5f1d853f222a43258f033eab0b5dcc21 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm3f820ef57c72eec959b49eefe03390a872bef90025f08ef21cba0504c6620dcf openssl-devel-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpmacae0134d0426a80dca9548b918dd1e680966b18bfcadf39a77e74588584b79b openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpm9f8480889c72db6e05d6b87def4799659d4abeb93fa0c9436e69b9fafcce3736 openssl-libs-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpm6152acb9bce7e0f6298b01cbe7e50eea477e6ba64cd9f77eb0533d42c7c8706e openssl-perl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpmd320c438fabbc20fcfc6f68d096ec610ef718ec8aedaed7d43c27ddd87877fe7 openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.i686.rpmdacebc86982330eda70066f2ceb45c7f1ba250703717b9470786e46a2261efb6 openssl-static-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.x86_64.rpmSource:d360d24d02c44f4e6f11d25ba7c0f7f8085c7dd2f1e13e5ec6b9b76014b879bd openssl-1.0.1e-51.el7_2.7.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce