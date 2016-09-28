Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in Samba

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============4712428486987817481==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="a9W7bjdSO470onoWSrhfxfM1xGe05xVpK"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"

<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>

Message-ID: <01319f2c-d74b-11d2-6155-e261a5712639@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3092-1] Samba vulnerability



--a9W7bjdSO470onoWSrhfxfM1xGe05xVpK

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3092-1

September 28, 2016



samba vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Samba could be tricked into connecting to impersonated servers.



Software Description:

- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix



Details:



Stefan Metzmacher discovered that Samba incorrectly handled certain flags

in SMB2/3 client connections. A remote attacker could use this issue to

disable client signing and impersonate servers by performing a man in the

middle attack.



Samba has been updated to 4.3.11 in Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

In addition to the security fix, the updated packages contain bug fixes,

new features, and possibly incompatible changes.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3092-1

CVE-2016-2119



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







--a9W7bjdSO470onoWSrhfxfM1xGe05xVpK--



--QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJX7AjPAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TRLYP/jgv8p7t9L4b3dRVO14HONop

LTzGQQLaqv5VbfWyDkUvOyI8UFSHJDThU5qNxux8RryhrsJMcHN2vEBPCmtKQrbf

nS7zvYNgkfeY8t4ztPBzai4ZZ4sKLidTYP/ybh6DoAKJh57Do/S5qRLGFS71uCeM

XiaBsK4JKvSp+FkQpRHJHHMhrHs7bflAusgbHIozufFXIbZ0zUj+N6aPHNvnShQj

CnCSPO468pqqoEk2ueoAoQUtOiwpaHWVLw1tYuEWR8kwTn/cvQX9AlqB+QawgSra

0eAriXUKQBdy5FVJHoLrWjCftEyNAyjEM2p3hLJb25cajAFPDDyxkFZZRmCcFrug

nRp6iJrPYmRcyBGlacrUU7KbfvHXlEAZNJ4uezXeFEeiqw/ZJDfZi1hwamDpmlRj

ShWa6qi0Cb7hvy+33xYnSiejjXhG37h08KvoJgjTNOSaJosJ6hAILLyQVgJIx4B5

7BcoM3R39h7Ve24+pX5Pt7xwoPmBtffY2sVv7J4COmy9hxVEcDN/JjmLJcGVEvAN

e2e5SNY2qwl3Yb3U6BdMUdvEyqfRBAYckjvyl3B1HGfZ7jjSM1cjvtflLxr+P054

5bWrDhaQRoLiidsCE+PU8VEEV9yacc/mXr3aGsgXAbV32wOUs4s/uIy2kfccuhR1

QFODRP+s6bXVVl5fJgYS

=S7K2

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK--





--===============4712428486987817481==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============4712428486987817481==--

