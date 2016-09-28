|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in Samba
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in Samba
|ID:
|USN-3092-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 28. September 2016, 22:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2119
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============4712428486987817481==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="a9W7bjdSO470onoWSrhfxfM1xGe05xVpK"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <01319f2c-d74b-11d2-6155-e261a5712639@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3092-1] Samba vulnerability
--a9W7bjdSO470onoWSrhfxfM1xGe05xVpK
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3092-1
September 28, 2016
samba vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Samba could be tricked into connecting to impersonated servers.
Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix
Details:
Stefan Metzmacher discovered that Samba incorrectly handled certain flags
in SMB2/3 client connections. A remote attacker could use this issue to
disable client signing and impersonate servers by performing a man in the
middle attack.
Samba has been updated to 4.3.11 in Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
In addition to the security fix, the updated packages contain bug fixes,
new features, and possibly incompatible changes.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3092-1
CVE-2016-2119
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
--a9W7bjdSO470onoWSrhfxfM1xGe05xVpK--
--QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=S7K2
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--QifC8INrU8XbmA394bqA5RvDAFP7erOhK--
--===============4712428486987817481==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============4712428486987817481==--
|
|