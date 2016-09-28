|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Clam Antivirus
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Clam Antivirus
|ID:
|USN-3093-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 28. September 2016, 22:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1371
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1372
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <00a0d27f-f7cc-fbab-2210-c2ac9395da34@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3093-1] ClamAV vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3093-1
September 28, 2016
clamav vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
ClamAV could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a specially
crafted file.
Software Description:
- clamav: Anti-virus utility for Unix
Details:
It was discovered that ClamAV incorrectly handled certain malformed files.
A remote attacker could use this issue to cause ClamAV to crash, resulting
in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.
In the default installation, attackers would be isolated by the ClamAV
AppArmor profile.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
clamav 0.99.2+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
clamav 0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
clamav 0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3093-1
CVE-2016-1371, CVE-2016-1372, CVE-2016-1405
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/clamav/0.99.2+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/clamav/0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/clamav/0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
|
|