Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Clam Antivirus

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3093-1

September 28, 2016



clamav vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



ClamAV could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a specially

crafted file.



Software Description:

- clamav: Anti-virus utility for Unix



Details:



It was discovered that ClamAV incorrectly handled certain malformed files.

A remote attacker could use this issue to cause ClamAV to crash, resulting

in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.



In the default installation, attackers would be isolated by the ClamAV

AppArmor profile.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

clamav 0.99.2+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

clamav 0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

clamav 0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3093-1

CVE-2016-1371, CVE-2016-1372, CVE-2016-1405



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/clamav/0.99.2+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/clamav/0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/clamav/0.99.2+addedllvm-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







