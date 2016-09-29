Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in systemd
ID: USN-3094-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 29. September 2016, 10:29
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3094-1
September 29, 2016

systemd vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made unavailable under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- systemd: system and service manager

Details:

Andrew Ayer discovered that Systemd improperly handled zero-length
notification messages. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (init crash leading to system
unavailability).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  systemd                         229-4ubuntu10

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3094-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1628687

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/systemd/229-4ubuntu10


