|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in systemd
|ID:
|USN-3094-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 29. September 2016, 10:29
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3094-1
September 29, 2016
systemd vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made unavailable under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- systemd: system and service manager
Details:
Andrew Ayer discovered that Systemd improperly handled zero-length
notification messages. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (init crash leading to system
unavailability).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
systemd 229-4ubuntu10
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3094-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1628687
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/systemd/229-4ubuntu10
|
|