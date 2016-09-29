Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd



--===============6952705959753903663==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="vtzGhvizbBRQ85DL"

Content-Disposition: inline





--vtzGhvizbBRQ85DL

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3094-1

September 29, 2016



systemd vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made unavailable under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- systemd: system and service manager



Details:



Andrew Ayer discovered that Systemd improperly handled zero-length

notification messages. A local unprivileged attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (init crash leading to system

unavailability).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

systemd 229-4ubuntu10



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3094-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1628687



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/systemd/229-4ubuntu10





--vtzGhvizbBRQ85DL

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJX7M4XAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH00JwQAKZGUBOS54wlg8i3+itmANur

NYKY5O/kVs3nVdhr8BhtlXerHOW0DIRmMElvPN2d1BHG5giycket8xjZVjoXnBzY

CAwfkH4IuMAWEFCivFM9af/RKGVJzIb61QHgOSGxwUBQ7+jIhgYB8x5ftMwCC43X

pnNobM3yUPJBzCotnC26NK4KxNXqNcAP6bz/PkfwB0wMlAbaRk84645/gG20mrZ+

jldMofdL6b8Xfwu0I/EhH2hmTT7YL+G+4ZwnM8qW8k1cPIW0HrouTCqxYVuamVhX

jQmexcEfZVzUA+d1GM3Qx49Ii0B4I+mLOOEUK0UcqUZdFNIXazNr9EFUWQ1ZGzEO

jwMA7OGdlYdjnUx/1uAPs3bvbsW84zij3j5BWB/pEZj7w7UwyR45cfqRtAZsD70l

uobjgfL6ZuxZS0dEjRi85dy8NBICvwBdohkmhFytiy3q50gYevtZrkeGkU36BO7l

sf53w0CfVCWsavZvogLtm5GNXw8Ev0Qx1mUqDffgXE8NDmFhXfXkLJUXHqvBKPtA

tA6lzjMKTEsRPZy+E93wVgKBTEMvASXBl4hVxfNYFC9GgWyD+aJ3tHLxIGsQIauT

l3XvImg6ieagFZqzYIyQK3OTnei/FtyG3W4RW5dVGzlnPCCqmzBuJqjDs5y2tXWi

JncxP5vZBg/xzoA4kzut

=SdSp

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--vtzGhvizbBRQ85DL--





--===============6952705959753903663==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6952705959753903663==--

