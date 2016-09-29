|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2414-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Do, 29. September 2016, 18:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5424
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5423
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql93
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2414-1
Rating: important
References: #973660 #993453 #993454
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for postgresql93 to version 9.3.14 fixes the several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer
dereference (bsc#993454).
- CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in
database and role names (bsc#993453).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#973660: Added "Requires: timezone" to Service Pack
For additional non-security issues please refer to
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-14.html
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-13.html
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-3-12.html
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1407=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1407=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):
postgresql93-docs-9.3.14-19.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
postgresql93-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-contrib-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-server-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.14-19.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
postgresql93-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-contrib-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-server-9.3.14-19.2
postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.14-19.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
postgresql93-docs-9.3.14-19.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973660
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|