Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
Name: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2415-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Do, 29. September 2016, 18:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5424
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5423

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2415-1
Rating:             important
References:         #973660 #993453 #993454 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for postgresql94 to version 9.4.9 fixes the several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer
     dereference (bsc#993454).
   - CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in
     database and role names (bsc#993453).

   This non-security issue was fixed:
   - bsc#973660: Added "Requires: timezone" to Service Pack

   For additional non-security issues please refer to
   - http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-9.html
   - http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-8.html
   - http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-7.html


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1409=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1409=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1409=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      postgresql94-devel-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-devel-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.9-14.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libecpg6-9.4.9-14.1
      libecpg6-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      libpq5-32bit-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.4.9-14.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.9-14.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      libecpg6-9.4.9-14.1
      libecpg6-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-32bit-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.4.9-14.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.9-14.1
      postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.9-14.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/973660
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454

Werbung