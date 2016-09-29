Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1940 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:9874c5eca9551dfddb6ed3ca0ef22d2a18ebd841357efde25a2ff666ed2fef40 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm701091fe359feabf6c8eaab2decfa81e159f1409fd2c2fe21aa17ae0040311cd openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm94a9cca406b764da6f0eb54bc5e6251c213583b0e13688ad497ec312162b1cd3 openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpmcc9271ef1184dcb8ede224bdd3446e52cfac4ec0e857c59f4884dbbc8e81962b openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpmx86_64:9874c5eca9551dfddb6ed3ca0ef22d2a18ebd841357efde25a2ff666ed2fef40 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm1df60e7215f4ef3aba3dfc49dd58f8b7aa74338dff8d3f43fc010a0588edaaff openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm701091fe359feabf6c8eaab2decfa81e159f1409fd2c2fe21aa17ae0040311cd openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpmfe1985bff4c3238dc3da8618285ffecf2eb3f331f449d7f34458945fd70c9087 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpmb6e17f835e7c4efdec18ec5226488a7c7f956bb16d3dd8439cd3d07d15c972c0 openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpmd47ad5802a8e2920d57d5c50d4d3370d1f4edf05250581f1d8e248bd66cbe7c2 openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpmSource:5c25d5c38f69cfd74a758396335c606b0c3ad094d84a3b1927f4d5a672facfe1 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }