Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: CESA-2016:1940
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Do, 29. September 2016, 19:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2181
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2182
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2177
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6304
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2179
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.html
https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2180
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6302
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6306

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1940 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
9874c5eca9551dfddb6ed3ca0ef22d2a18ebd841357efde25a2ff666ed2fef40 
 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm
701091fe359feabf6c8eaab2decfa81e159f1409fd2c2fe21aa17ae0040311cd 
 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm
94a9cca406b764da6f0eb54bc5e6251c213583b0e13688ad497ec312162b1cd3 
 openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm
cc9271ef1184dcb8ede224bdd3446e52cfac4ec0e857c59f4884dbbc8e81962b 
 openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

x86_64:
9874c5eca9551dfddb6ed3ca0ef22d2a18ebd841357efde25a2ff666ed2fef40 
 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm
1df60e7215f4ef3aba3dfc49dd58f8b7aa74338dff8d3f43fc010a0588edaaff 
 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm
701091fe359feabf6c8eaab2decfa81e159f1409fd2c2fe21aa17ae0040311cd 
 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm
fe1985bff4c3238dc3da8618285ffecf2eb3f331f449d7f34458945fd70c9087 
 openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm
b6e17f835e7c4efdec18ec5226488a7c7f956bb16d3dd8439cd3d07d15c972c0 
 openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm
d47ad5802a8e2920d57d5c50d4d3370d1f4edf05250581f1d8e248bd66cbe7c2 
 openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
5c25d5c38f69cfd74a758396335c606b0c3ad094d84a3b1927f4d5a672facfe1 
 openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
