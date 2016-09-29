Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1940 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1940.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

9874c5eca9551dfddb6ed3ca0ef22d2a18ebd841357efde25a2ff666ed2fef40

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

701091fe359feabf6c8eaab2decfa81e159f1409fd2c2fe21aa17ae0040311cd

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

94a9cca406b764da6f0eb54bc5e6251c213583b0e13688ad497ec312162b1cd3

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

cc9271ef1184dcb8ede224bdd3446e52cfac4ec0e857c59f4884dbbc8e81962b

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm



x86_64:

9874c5eca9551dfddb6ed3ca0ef22d2a18ebd841357efde25a2ff666ed2fef40

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

1df60e7215f4ef3aba3dfc49dd58f8b7aa74338dff8d3f43fc010a0588edaaff

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

701091fe359feabf6c8eaab2decfa81e159f1409fd2c2fe21aa17ae0040311cd

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.i686.rpm

fe1985bff4c3238dc3da8618285ffecf2eb3f331f449d7f34458945fd70c9087

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

b6e17f835e7c4efdec18ec5226488a7c7f956bb16d3dd8439cd3d07d15c972c0

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm

d47ad5802a8e2920d57d5c50d4d3370d1f4edf05250581f1d8e248bd66cbe7c2

openssl-static-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

5c25d5c38f69cfd74a758396335c606b0c3ad094d84a3b1927f4d5a672facfe1

openssl-1.0.1e-48.el6_8.3.src.rpm







