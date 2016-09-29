Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin

SUSE Security Update: Security update for pidgin

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2416-1

Rating: important

References: #991691 #991709 #991711 #991712 #991715

Cross-References: CVE-2016-2367 CVE-2016-2370 CVE-2016-2371

CVE-2016-2372 CVE-2016-2373

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for pidgin fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:

- CVE-2016-2367: Fixed a MXIT Avatar Length Memory Disclosure

Vulnerability (bsc#991715).

- CVE-2016-2370: Fixed a MXIT Custom Resource Denial of Service

Vulnerability (bsc#991712).

- CVE-2016-2371: Fixed a MXIT Extended Profiles Code Execution

Vulnerability (bsc#991691).

- CVE-2016-2372: Fixed a MXIT File Transfer Length Memory Disclosure

Vulnerability (bsc#991711).

- CVE-2016-2373: Fixed a MXIT Contact Mood Denial of Service Vulnerability

(bsc#991709)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-pidgin-12767=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-pidgin-12767=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



finch-2.6.6-0.29.1

finch-devel-2.6.6-0.29.1

libpurple-2.6.6-0.29.1

libpurple-devel-2.6.6-0.29.1

libpurple-lang-2.6.6-0.29.1

pidgin-2.6.6-0.29.1

pidgin-devel-2.6.6-0.29.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



pidgin-debuginfo-2.6.6-0.29.1

pidgin-debugsource-2.6.6-0.29.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2367.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2370.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2371.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2372.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2373.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991691

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991709

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991711

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991712

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991715



