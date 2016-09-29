Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pidgin

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for pidgin______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2416-1Rating: importantReferences: #991691 #991709 #991711 #991712 #991715 Cross-References: CVE-2016-2367 CVE-2016-2370 CVE-2016-2371 CVE-2016-2372 CVE-2016-2373Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for pidgin fixes the following issues: Security issues fixed: - CVE-2016-2367: Fixed a MXIT Avatar Length Memory Disclosure Vulnerability (bsc#991715). - CVE-2016-2370: Fixed a MXIT Custom Resource Denial of Service Vulnerability (bsc#991712). - CVE-2016-2371: Fixed a MXIT Extended Profiles Code Execution Vulnerability (bsc#991691). - CVE-2016-2372: Fixed a MXIT File Transfer Length Memory Disclosure Vulnerability (bsc#991711). - CVE-2016-2373: Fixed a MXIT Contact Mood Denial of Service Vulnerability (bsc#991709)Patch Instructions: To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4: zypper in -t patch sdksp4-pidgin-12767=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4: zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-pidgin-12767=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64): finch-2.6.6-0.29.1 finch-devel-2.6.6-0.29.1 libpurple-2.6.6-0.29.1 libpurple-devel-2.6.6-0.29.1 libpurple-lang-2.6.6-0.29.1 pidgin-2.6.6-0.29.1 pidgin-devel-2.6.6-0.29.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64): pidgin-debuginfo-2.6.6-0.29.1 pidgin-debugsource-2.6.6-0.29.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2367.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2370.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2371.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2372.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2373.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/991691 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991709 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991711 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991712 https://bugzilla.suse.com/991715-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org