Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2418-1

Rating: important

References: #993453 #993454

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424

Affected Products:

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for postgresql94 to version 9.4.9 fixes the several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer

dereference (bsc#993454).

- CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in

database and role names (bsc#993453).



For the non-security issues please refer to

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-9.html

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-8.html

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-7.html





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-postgresql94-12766=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-postgresql94-12766=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-postgresql94-12766=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-postgresql94-12766=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-pltcl-9.4.9-0.19.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-devel-9.4.9-0.19.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libecpg6-9.4.9-0.19.1

libpq5-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-docs-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.9-0.19.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libpq5-32bit-9.4.9-0.19.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-libs-debuginfo-9.4.9-0.19.1

postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.9-0.19.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

