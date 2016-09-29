|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2418-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1
|Datum:
|Do, 29. September 2016, 23:58
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5424
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5423

Originalnachricht

SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2418-1
Rating: important
References: #993453 #993454
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
Affected Products:
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for postgresql94 to version 9.4.9 fixes the several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer
dereference (bsc#993454).
- CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in
database and role names (bsc#993453).
For the non-security issues please refer to
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-9.html
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-8.html
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-7.html
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-postgresql94-12766=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-postgresql94-12766=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-postgresql94-12766=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-postgresql94-12766=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
postgresql94-pltcl-9.4.9-0.19.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
postgresql94-devel-9.4.9-0.19.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libecpg6-9.4.9-0.19.1
libpq5-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-contrib-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-docs-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-server-9.4.9-0.19.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libpq5-32bit-9.4.9-0.19.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-libs-debuginfo-9.4.9-0.19.1
postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.9-0.19.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454


