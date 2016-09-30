Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : wordpress

CVE ID : CVE-2016-4029 CVE-2016-6634 CVE-2016-6635 CVE-2016-7168

CVE-2016-7169

Debian Bug : 837090



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in wordpress, a web blogging tool,

which could allow remote attackers to compromise a site via cross-site

scripting, cross-site request forgery, path traversal, or bypass restrictions.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u10.



We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

