|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
|ID:
|DSA-3681-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Fr, 30. September 2016, 00:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4029
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6635
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7169
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7168
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3681-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez
September 29, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : wordpress
CVE ID : CVE-2016-4029 CVE-2016-6634 CVE-2016-6635 CVE-2016-7168
CVE-2016-7169
Debian Bug : 837090
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in wordpress, a web blogging tool,
which could allow remote attackers to compromise a site via cross-site
scripting, cross-site request forgery, path traversal, or bypass restrictions.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u10.
We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJX7XR4AAoJEG3bU/KmdcClUUYH/A0UmlQsOhXnHoEvCBtKwAET
CrW5pOldjpjsEuGJgMCgqZlZzvlqf/OWjcK2Tz1tq2G3VfzKxKMPBJGljw5Z3+2y
nQ/LappcQKSp8vxun/9cFUfsdUIJY+06dorXd30JvRGmziC1EY1TqqOAn723oq7Z
vz9fmhZkt8GRAQfSV04GmRIZlZyTR3mhP/U/Xlj3lrGaC7fFoqu9pFtNdP7lUGTa
ckSnqD2gZ+Tdywy1dnUgN8ff6koUFxs5UZ9WkpoGh5aI+TwYSm0n8XZVaFD07kEK
xnqOVc8TG89l3+rSwcsM9nwhvc75Oh5Q8sTtuVToyFKl9FwRxjJo185zsk6vFKU=
=zrWl
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|