Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
ID: DSA-3681-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Fr, 30. September 2016, 00:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4029
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6635
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7169
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7168

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3681-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                        Yves-Alexis Perez
September 29, 2016                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : wordpress
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-4029 CVE-2016-6634 CVE-2016-6635 CVE-2016-7168 
                 CVE-2016-7169
Debian Bug     : 837090

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in wordpress, a web blogging tool,
which could allow remote attackers to compromise a site via cross-site
scripting, cross-site request forgery, path traversal, or bypass restrictions.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u10.

We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
