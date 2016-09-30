|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:1978-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Fr, 30. September 2016, 00:00
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000111
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: python-twisted-web security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1978-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html
Issue date: 2016-09-29
CVE Names: CVE-2016-1000111
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for python-twisted-web is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Twisted is an event-based framework for internet applications. Twisted Web
is a complete web server, aimed at hosting web applications using Twisted
and Python, but fully able to serve static pages too.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that python-twisted-web used the value of the Proxy
header from HTTP requests to initialize the HTTP_PROXY environment variable
for CGI scripts, which in turn was incorrectly used by certain HTTP client
implementations to configure the proxy for outgoing HTTP requests. A remote
attacker could possibly use this flaw to redirect HTTP requests performed
by a CGI script to an attacker-controlled proxy via a malicious HTTP
request. (CVE-2016-1000111)
Note: After this update, python-twisted-web will no longer pass the value
of the Proxy request header to scripts via the HTTP_PROXY environment
variable.
Red Hat would like to thank Scott Geary (VendHQ) for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1357345 - CVE-2016-1000111 Python Twisted: sets environmental variable based on
user supplied Proxy request header
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm
x86_64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm
ppc64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
Source:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm
x86_64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000111
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|