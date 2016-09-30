Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web
ID: RHSA-2016:1978-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Fr, 30. September 2016, 00:00
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000111

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: python-twisted-web security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:1978-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html
Issue date:        2016-09-29
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-1000111 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for python-twisted-web is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Twisted is an event-based framework for internet applications. Twisted Web
is a complete web server, aimed at hosting web applications using Twisted
and Python, but fully able to serve static pages too.

Security Fix(es):

* It was discovered that python-twisted-web used the value of the Proxy
header from HTTP requests to initialize the HTTP_PROXY environment variable
for CGI scripts, which in turn was incorrectly used by certain HTTP client
implementations to configure the proxy for outgoing HTTP requests. A remote
attacker could possibly use this flaw to redirect HTTP requests performed
by a CGI script to an attacker-controlled proxy via a malicious HTTP
request. (CVE-2016-1000111)

Note: After this update, python-twisted-web will no longer pass the value
of the Proxy request header to scripts via the HTTP_PROXY environment
variable.

Red Hat would like to thank Scott Geary (VendHQ) for reporting this issue.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1357345 - CVE-2016-1000111 Python Twisted: sets environmental variable based on
 user supplied Proxy request header

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm

ppc64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

Source:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm

x86_64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

Source:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm

ppc64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

Source:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm

x86_64:
python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000111
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFX7WQdXlSAg2UNWIIRAvsdAJwJNdcT5nFCAQd4ns+oOb3mpPX6wwCfUEF+
19pGvKakDq7qt0ackqgQTzA=
=2dOk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Drei neue ex­pe­ri­men­tel­le Funk­tio­nen im Test Pilot für Fi­re­fox

16
Raspbi­an er­hält einen ak­tua­li­sier­ten Desk­top

0
FreeBSD 11.0 ver­schiebt sich um eine wei­te­re Woche

23
Steam: Mehr als 2500 Li­nu­x-Spie­le

0
Ca­no­ni­cal prä­s­en­tiert Ku­ber­ne­tes-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on

26
End­gül­ti­ges Aus für Fi­re­fox OS und B2G bei Mo­zil­la

2
Ab­so­lu­te 14.2 - Slack­wa­re für den Desk­top

0
Ki­ri­ga­mi 1.1 an­ge­kün­digt

3
Mo­zil­la ruft zum Kampf gegen eu­ro­päi­sche Co­py­righ­t-Re­form auf

3
Li­na­ro star­tet Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für das In­ter­net der Dinge
 
Werbung