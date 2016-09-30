Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: python-twisted-web security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1978-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html

Issue date: 2016-09-29

CVE Names: CVE-2016-1000111

1. Summary:



An update for python-twisted-web is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Twisted is an event-based framework for internet applications. Twisted Web

is a complete web server, aimed at hosting web applications using Twisted

and Python, but fully able to serve static pages too.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that python-twisted-web used the value of the Proxy

header from HTTP requests to initialize the HTTP_PROXY environment variable

for CGI scripts, which in turn was incorrectly used by certain HTTP client

implementations to configure the proxy for outgoing HTTP requests. A remote

attacker could possibly use this flaw to redirect HTTP requests performed

by a CGI script to an attacker-controlled proxy via a malicious HTTP

request. (CVE-2016-1000111)



Note: After this update, python-twisted-web will no longer pass the value

of the Proxy request header to scripts via the HTTP_PROXY environment

variable.



Red Hat would like to thank Scott Geary (VendHQ) for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1357345 - CVE-2016-1000111 Python Twisted: sets environmental variable based on

user supplied Proxy request header



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



Source:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm



ppc64:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



Source:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm



x86_64:

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1000111

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

